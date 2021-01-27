NORTH PORT — Born in North Port. Buried in North Port.
While that sounds great, it was never possible, as the city has no cemeteries. Those North Port residents who had died since the city’s start in 1960 were cremated or buried elsewhere.
But commissioners will discuss a city cemetery, finding a church, a nonprofit, a private agency or company to open one, said Jill Luke, the city’s mayor, who had placed the topic on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
“There is interest among citizens,” said Luke, “especially among the Slavic community to have one in their own city. We’re bringing the idea forward.”
But North Port may dig deep to find a partner, professionals in the funeral trade insist. Closely regulated by the Florida Department of Financial Services, an accountability and watchdog agency, among its other duties, cemeteries are expensive to run and difficult to license, said John Williams, co-owner of Farley Funeral Homes with his wife Michelle, the firm’s fourth-generation chief executive.
“We could talk for hours about that,” Williams said of regulations in operating a cemetery. “It’s a good idea … but in my opinion, it’s not needed.”
And while that may appear self-serving, as his family operates Venice Memorial Gardens with 100 remaining years of burial space, it’s not far-fetched that a city graveyard is off the menu.
Consider that up to 70% of deceased Floridians are cremated, for instance. A memorial garden could work but many keep their loved ones’ remains or scatter them. Cremations total under 50% in a handful of states, according to the Cremation Association of North America.
And the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs buries its dead. Sarasota National Cemetery, for example, has a nearly 300-acre site with 50 years of space. There are hundreds of such military graveyards. Price is a factor there, as service members get lower-cost burials.
Plus, it’s expensive to run a cemetery — certainly to get one started, Williams and others asserted. State regulations, permits and zoning must pass muster, for instance.
And large sums are placed in a trust, as presale scams and oversold plots are realities. One such extreme took place in South Florida in 2003, which cost its operator $14 million in settlements with families whose loved ones were buried in wrong places, moved or were simply discarded in a nearby woods to make room.
A possibility in North Port is a church-hosted cemetery, which for centuries was the standard. But Florida limits those in size and to just congregants.
“Cemeteries,” Williams added, “are pretty complicated. It may not look like it from the road.”
Still, Luke said a North Port cemetery is worth examining. With the city’s large Slavic population, estimated at about 20%, a memorial garden or burial grounds would seem smart, she added.
“I’d like to have that discussion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.