The Great Decisions Discussion Group began meeting at 10:15 a.m. Monday at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn Street, in Englewood. Subsequent meetings are Mondays at the same time.
The Englewood Group has been meeting for 30 years and uses the resources provided by the Foreign Policy Association. We cover eight topics each season.
The Englewood Group is one of the largest of numerous groups in the country, with about 45-50 people attending sessions. Attendance is free and we provide coffee and snacks halfway through our meetings.
We have a number of folks who volunteer to do additional research and present the topics based on the book that the FPA puts out every year. The books are available at the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library Bookstore, on the inside to the right of the two entry doors; the books are available for $25 each and there are online resources available from the FPA.
Here is the remaining schedule:
Jan. 20, the library is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 27, “India and Pakistan,” FPA DVD
Feb. 3, “Red Sea Security,” Tom Swepston
Feb. 10, “Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking,” Tom Pritchard
Feb. 17, the library is closed for Presidents’ Day.
Feb. 24, “U.S. Relations with the Northern Triangle,” Frank Vorlicek
March 2, “China’s Road into Latin America,” Tom Pritchard
March 9, “The Philippines and the U.S.,” John Randazzo
March 16, “Artificial Intelligence and Data,” John Regan
The DVD may be used by some of the presenters. Seating is limited. We start with a salute to the U.S. Flag and then sing either “God Bless America” or “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by announcements and introduction of the presenter and the topic of the day.
Monitors have wireless microphones for participants to ask questions and make limited comments. We have lively discussions and welcome differences of opinion without judgments. We attempt to conclude each discussion at noon.
We have well-educated and experienced participants, some of whom have lived in the areas and regions which we talk about. Feel free to join us.
For more information about Great Decisions, call 607-282-0220.
