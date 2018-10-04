Great job, team!

The DeSoto County High School High Tech Team was recognized as the top School Based and Preparatory site in the state for the second consecutive year on Sept. 6. This team also received the designation of being a Quality Program for the 2017-2018 school year. In order to receive the quality program recognition, sites must exceed the minimum standards of all program expectations. Team members are: Antonio Nazario, Adrian Correa, Jared Dowdy, Yulianna Delgado, Samanta Reyes, Cassandra Perez, Armando Macedo, Zachary Segroves, Hannah Fuller, Jackson Jones, Octavio Delgado, Antoni Galvez-Romero, McKenna Shatney and Tyvaris Thomas. The team is coached by DeSoto County High School teachers Tawnya Caudill and Courtney Gammad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.