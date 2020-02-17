ENGLEWOOD — Some Manasota Key residents couldn't contain their excitement over the weekend.
The Great Lakes Dredging crews have arrived in the waters and beaches of Englewood.
"The team from Great Lakes Dredging and Dock have hit our beach as they prepare for the upcoming beach nourishment," South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association president Damian Ochab wrote in a newsletter he emailed Sunday. He described how dredging crew members worked over the weekend staging equipment on the barrier island.
"Many residents and visitors lined the beach as they finally laid the first piping around the Charlotte and Sarasota County line this morning," Ochab reported. "It is finally starting!"
He also anticipated, "The dredging ships are a few days away and will hopefully start to blow sand onto our beaches around Feb. 25."
Ochab wasn't alone in his enthusiasm.
"Fait accompli today, Sunday by noon," longtime Manasota Key resident Betsy McCallum wrote in an email to the Sun on Sunday.
At the end of last week, she watched as a Great Lakes crew struggled to navigate its barge over a sand bar. Sunday, she wrote, "They figured out another way to get over the sandbar, I guess. We had a big party watching the flotilla arrive."
The plans call for Great Lakes to start depositing sand onto the critically eroded portions of the Gulf shoreline along the Charlotte County portion of Manasota Key first.
The project will then turn its attention to the shoreline from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line to properties just north of the public Blind Pass Beach. Based on federal and state permitting, the entire project on Manasota Key must be completed before May 1, the local start of sea turtle nesting season.
After May 1, Charlotte County can then direct the dredging crews to restore eroded shorelines south of Stump Pass along the Palm Island Resort, Knight and Don Pedro islands.
In all, more than one million cubic yards of sand will be placed along the Manasota Key, Knight and Don Pedro shorelines.
