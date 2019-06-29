From VENICE AREA BEAUTIFICATION, INC.
A couple times a year, the city of Venice and Venice Area Beautification Inc. partner to hand out Great Landscaping Awards to beautifully landscaped residences, identified by VABI, that also incorporate Florida Friendly elements.
On May 20, city public information officer Lorraine Anderson and Linda Lewis, with the VABI Bloom Team, awarded recognition signs and flower pots to five worthy homes.
The winners are: Bob Coons at 101 La Palma Court; Nancy Parrott at 1225 East Gate Drive; Daniel Syenman at 1218 Lucaya Ave.; Bob Travers at 105 La Palma Court, and the homeowner at 600 Menendez Street.
The first four homeowners had their photos taken; however, the homeowner on Menendez Street was not available for a photograph.
