The situation was set for a really good basketball game between the host Charlotte Tarpons and the Riverview Rams. Everything was in place. It was senior night for the Tarpons and everyone was expecting another good ball game to end the season.
The Rams had a 15-1 record with their only loss coming to the Tarpons in the JV tournament December 29th. The Tarpons also had just one loss with 19 wins and that loss also came to Riverview at the same tournament. The Tarpons watched a 12 point lead slip into a 2 point loss in their first match up. Alex Vega got hot at the end of the rematch to give the Tarpons a one point win and the tournament championship.
There was no such drama or excitement in the season finale as the Rams built up a 9 point halftime lead and stretched it to a 14 point win 42-28. Part of the reason for the unexpected big loss could have been because two of the Tarpons from the earlier meetings had been called up to the varsity team a couple of weeks after the tournament and the Rams had dropped one of their varsity players to the JV team to get some minutes on the court.
“I think we overlooked the competition since we had beaten them in the tournament. That team is very good, but we just weren’t focused. It seemed like our minds were somewhere else. Maybe it was the senior night activities and making the posters or whatever, but we just didn’t play like we were capable of. We kind of went into the panic mode once we got behind because we aren’t used to being behind,” said coach Chris Stephenson.
The Tarpons were led by Makayla Beardsworth with 11 and Alyssa Mincieli with 8. It was the turnovers that really hurt the Tarpons. In a normal game a team would have about 10-12 turnovers. In this final game, the Tarpons had 29 turnovers including one stretch in the third period when they had 5 straight trips up court and never even got off a shot before turning it over.
