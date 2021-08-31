ENGLEWOOD — Manasota Key is having a record-breaking population boom.
Sea turtles have been nesting on the barrier island like never before — at least since people have been counting.
As of Aug. 27, Coastal Wildlife Club sea turtle patrols recorded 326 green turtle nests this season. That exceeds the previous record of 319 nests, set in 2019.
Turtle patrol volunteer patrols also documented 4,825 loggerhead nests, exceeding the 4,634 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key last year.
Green sea turtles consistently nest bi-annually, so this season, which officially extends from May 1 to Oct. 31, was expected to be a banner year, suggested Zoe Bass. Last season, 154 greens nested on Manasota Key.
Even with the nesting season winding down, volunteers documented three new green sea turtle nests Tuesday morning, she said.
Bass and Wilma Katz are the primary state permit holders overseeing the club’s volunteer sea turtle patrols. Over the years with greater protections and public education, the nesting numbers of the endangered sea turtles have increased.
“People love sea turtles — period,” Bass said.
While not breaking records, other local barrier islands are seeing banner years for sea turtle nesting.
South of Stump Pass, on Knight and Don Pedro islands, Brenda Bossman, the state primary permit holder, reported Tuesday 542 loggerhead and 98 green sea turtle nests along a two-mile stretch of Gulf beach.
“Those are good numbers,” Bossman said.
Both Bossman and the CWC reported Kemp’s ridley nests. The Kemp’s ridley is the smallest and most endangered of sea turtle species.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle nesting from Venice north to Longboat Key, where numbers are also high.
As of Aug. 22, Mote volunteers reported 3,671 loggerhead nests and 88 green sea turtle nests. A year ago, Mote documented 3,365 loggerhead and 80 green sea turtle nests for the entire nesting season.
Nesting is slowing down this time of year, but hatching rates are increasing.
Both Bass and Bossman said nests are hatching nightly. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sea turtle nests take about two months to hatch.
Once the hatchlings dig themselves out from the nests, instinct drives them to crawl frantically to the Gulf and swim towards the horizon.
Artificial lights of all types, including flashlights, can disorientate the hatchlings. Beach chairs, holes and other obstructions on the beach can prove deadly for the hatchlings.
To learn more about sea turtles and nesting, visit myfwc.com.
