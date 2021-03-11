For those how need help and encouragement after the death of a loved one, a new support group will begin March 20 at Venice Church of the Nazarene on East Venice Avenue.
Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help individuals and families rebuild their life following the loss of a loved one.Sessions will meet each Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon March 20-June 12.
For information or to register call 941-928-0902 or email:
Venice Church of the Nazarene is at 1535 E. Vencie Ave., Venice, FL 34292.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.