For those how need help and encouragement after the death of a loved one, a new support group will begin March 20 at Venice Church of the Nazarene on East Venice Avenue.

Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help individuals and families rebuild their life following the loss of a loved one.Sessions will meet each Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon March 20-June 12.

For information or to register call 941-928-0902 or email:

griefsharevenice@gmail.com

Venice Church of the Nazarene is at 1535 E. Vencie Ave., Venice, FL 34292.

