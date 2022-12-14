Barbara Cruz and Ed McCraine

Barbara Cruz and Ed McCraine speak at the first Long Term Recovery Group meeting at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

SARASOTA — There are more than 2,600 households in Sarasota County still needing help recovering from Hurricane Ian, according to John Livingston.

Livingston is the leader of Sarasota Community Organizations Active in Disaster.


