WELLEN PARK — Renaissance hosted a string art craft program in the clubhouse Nov. 14, as children and adults joined together in making various designs to take home.
Guests could choose from various pre-stenciled designs on wooden blocks.
The designs included flip flops, flowers, stars, Christmas trees and hearts with a paw on them to take home, with participants using an assortment of colorful embroidery threads to add to their creations.
