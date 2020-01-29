ENGLEWOOD — Where does an uninsured Englewood resident go for a diabetes screening?
Are there free flu shots given in Englewood?
Is there a place children in need can get a free coat?
Can the homeless get free meals anywhere here?
Will an Englewood resident have access to a computer to apply for food stamps or Women Infants and Children benefits?
People attending the recent Englewood Community Health Action Team meeting asked questions about available social services and community resources.
Not everyone at the table knew there were weekly meals provided to the homeless at Indian Mound Park. Others didn’t know about the health department doing immunizations or that the Englewood Community Care Clinic does diabetes tests and supplies insulin.
“There’s no one place or list that has all of these services,” said Kay Tvaroch, Englewood Community Coalition manager. “This would be extremely helpful.”
CHAT member Sandy Hoy, of Community Engagement Partner, offered to download the list of existing services from the Charlotte County 211 database. The list contains more than 600 health and human service providers.
“As with anything we do, we should remember Englewood is straddled between two counties,” Hoy said. “If we create a list, it should be for both Charlotte County and Sarasota County.”
The group also learned there are more Department of Children and Families offices closing in the region. The one in North Port was shuttered last year.
Local DCF offices had a public computer for those in need to apply for food stamps, Medicaid, temporary cash assistance programs for pregnant women in their third trimester and families with dependent children to assist in the payment of rent and utilities.
Now, CHAT members are looking for a couple of locations in Englewood where a computer can be accessed by those who need to apply for benefits.
Currently, online enrollment is available from 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. on Wednesdays, by appointment or walk-ins whenever time permits at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Grove City.
The group discussed using Elsie Quirk Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library since they already offer free computer usage.
“If people don’t have access to a computer or are elderly and not able to use a mobile phone to apply, they may not be able to get these services they need,” Hoy said. “Navigating the application on a phone is a real challenge for some people.”
For the February meeting, the group agreed to bring information about free flu shot locations, free eye, hearing, diabetes and other screenings, mental health services, shelters, free showers, quit smoking and vaping classes, hurricane and emergency management information, homeless outreach, faith-based providers, suicide awareness, immunizations and hepatitis shots, prenatal services, recovery classes, post traumatic stress disorder meetings, free counseling (children and adults), help with rent, utilities, services for the elderly, job opportunities/career fairs, food pantries, drowning prevention/swim lessons, low-cost childcare and community grants. They will compile a list.
“It would be great to have a wall of resources or a wooden holder like they have at welcome centers that hold flyers so we could have them in a few places in town as more of a one-stop area wall of resources,” Hoy said. “I would really like to see Englewood have one agency where people could come for information on local services — even if there was one location and the service providers could come there once a week. Each social services agency could rotate out once a week. This could be one of our long-term goals.”
An idea was floated to create packets that could be given to uninsured/underinsured patients who are discharged from Englewood Community Hospital and may need additional services such as a follow up at the free Englewood Community Care Clinic. The group would also like to leave social services brochures at local hotels where the homeless and needy may be staying.
Members are asking churches who offer specific services like food giveaways, addiction recovery, parenting classes, etc. and non-profits who help the community to email the CHAT group or attend the next meeting.
“We know there are lots of people doing stuff,” said Bill Specht of Celebrate Recovery. “There’s no resource list or means to get it out to the people. Hopefully we can change it. It would be great if each agency would inform us so we can add it to the list.”
Information can be sent to resources@ccenglewood.com.
