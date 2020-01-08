Where are Jack Lemon (John Gustafson) and Walter Matthau (Max Goldman) when you need them?
Without them, the film “Grumpy Old Men” might have been as forgettable as the musical which opened last week at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.
While Luther Chakurian (John Guustafson) and Rob Summers (Max Goldman) were grumpy and delivered a few good lines, the musical is no match for the movie, especially when the two iconic stars of the film have since passed on. Matthau died in 2000 and Lemon a year later.
When Ariel Truax (Miranda Jane) moves into the neighborhood, there is reason for the two old men to become even grumpier as they view for her attentions and their long-time feud escalates. At least it should have escalated. Somehow the chemistry was lacking. With 17 actors in the cast, and a story that could lead to more than a few altercations, it just didn’t happen last Friday night.
A couple of the actors nailed the Min-ne-so-ta accent but they were alone. Paul Bernier, the director, needed to make sure that everyone could do it or have no one do it.
Also failing to come together Friday were several dance numbers which was surprising given the strength of Anne Marie McClary who has done some incredibly fine work over her many years with this company.
The set by Robert Kovach, USAA, was excellent as were the lighting and music.
The children of the two grumpy old men provide some sub stories that help carry the show along but after a long list of really good shows, this one simply didn’t cut it, at least not as easily as we could cut the prime rib which is served for dinner on Friday and Saturdays as an alternative to whatever is on the buffet.
The roast beef was excellent and the buffet offered plenty of other choices plus a salad bar that doesn’t quit. Pies and cakes and hot fudge sundaes ensure that no one goes away hungry.
“Grumpy Old Men” continues through Feb. 8 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers. For show times, prices, reservations and more, call the box office at 239-278-4422 or visit the website at broadwaypalm.com
Opening next is “Kinky Boots,” featuring songs by Cindi Lauper. It is scheduled for Feb. 13-April 4.
