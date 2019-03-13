If there’s one class of the World Endurance Championship Sebring fans will quickly relate to, it’s the GTE-Pro class, which isn’t a whole lot different than what is seen in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. There are a pair of BMW’s, two Porsche GT Team 911 RSRs, a couple of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs and even a Corvette C7.R. There will be a few different cars in the WEC field, as AF Corse will run its two Ferrari 488 GTE EVO cars and Aston Martin will bring its pair of Aston Martin Vantage AMRs.
Much like the WeatherTech series, when these cars take to the track, it’s up for grabs, as any team can come away with the victory. Of the five regular manufacturers in the series, four of them have come away with victories and the lone make not to win a race — BMW — does have a second-place finish to its credit this season.
The team which has been the most consistent this season is the No. 92 Porsche GT Team with drivers Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre. The pair have two victories and five podiums in their five races so far this season. The sister No. 91 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR would be in second place, but a disqualification at Silverstone leaves the team tied with the No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK with drivers Stefan Mucke and Olivier Pla.
After a rough start to the season at Spa, the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari has had a string of top-five finishes, including a victory at Silverstone. Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado will be joined by Daniel Serra for the race.
Aston Martin’s two entries have shown some good pace, but have been plagued by issues, but the No. 95 car did pick up the win last time on the track at Shanghai and Alex Lynn, one of the drivers in the No. 97 Vantage AMR, knows the track well, having been on the 2017 12 Hours of Sebring winning team, Wayne Taylor Racing.
BMW Team MTEK has had its share of troubles this season, but the team has too many good people to not start seeing some better results.
One team that will have plenty of fan support during the race is the No. 63 Corvette Racing C7.R, which will be piloted by the usual trio who race in the No. 3 Corvette in the WeatherTech series — Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen and Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller.
“It will be a challenge,” Rockenfeller said of competing in both the 1000 Miles of Sebring and the 12 Hours of Sebring the following day. “But you get more seat time and as a race car driver, you always like that.”
Not only will both races be a challenge for the drivers, but also for the teams. Corvette Racing will use the same tire changers in both races, but will also bring some employees from the race shop who don’t always travel with the team, but are familiar enough with the cars to be able to step right in. Four or five of them will dedicated to the World Endurance Championship effort.
