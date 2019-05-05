The Guardian Ad Litem Volunteer Advocates of Charlotte County held its Sunset Cruise Fundraiser, at Fishermans Village in Punta Gorda, on April 24, raising approximately $5,000.
The sold out event took place onboard the Charlotte Lady, a 64-foot double-decker boat, operated by King Fisher Fleet.
A buffet dinner was served, followed by a 50/50 drawing and a lottery ticket tree giveaway.
The Guardian Ad Litem Foundation-20th Judicial Circuit Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency supporting Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Guardian ad Litem Program in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.
The foundation’s mission is to ensure that every child in the dependency court system in SW Florida is represented by a Guardian ad Litem (GAL) volunteer advocate.
Funds are use so every abused, neglected or abandoned child in Southwest Florida may be paired with a GAL volunteer advocate whose role is to represent the best interests of the child until a safe, permanent placement can be achieved and so every GAL volunteer may access financial assistance and resources on behalf of the child and not provided by any other source.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit: www.voicesforkids.org.
