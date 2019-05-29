The all-new television series “Guardians of the Glades,” featuring Venice area resident Dusty “Wildman” Crum, premieres Tuesday, May 28, at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.
The series features exciting snake captures and some harrowing python wrestling on land and in the water, all laced with Crum’s southern humor.
Six episodes, featuring the world class Burmese Python hunter and his buddies, are already complete. They took nearly three months to film. Tuesday night’s premier will help determine whether there are more to come.
Crum, who owns a snake-skin business selling handcrafted wallets and other attire in downtown Venice, said he had to sign up for cable television just to see what the show will look like. Before that he only had “rabbit ears” to watch a few local channels. He plans on going out with a few friends to a local pizza joint to watch the premier.
During filming, Crum became good friends with local cameraman Ryan Angel, a Venice island resident, whom he called “very talented.”
Crum called the cinematography outstanding.
“One thing that’s important is to paint the picture of the Everglades correctly, and I feel they did that with their cinematography,” he said.
Reality showHe’s known some of his co-stars for a long time, so the ribbing and banter in the show comes naturally. So does the danger. While Crum had come to know his cinematographers pretty well, he was surprised a few times.
“There were a couple of close calls,” Crum said. “Once I was catching a python in the water and it got hairy. I said to the cameramen, ‘put the camera down and help.’ But they didn’t. They just kept rollin’. Another hunter within ear shot heard me and helped get that snake off of me,” Crum said.
“It’s part of the job,” he said. “My biggest fear is getting choked out by a python in the water. That’s their world. When they’re in water, they’re a lot more active.”
The causeFor Crum, it’s not just a business, which helps support the statewide python capture program, it’s a calling. He and his crew are fighting to save the Glades they know and love. The pythons that were released into the wild on the east coast of Florida during Hurricane Andrew in 1992 introduced a foreign and invasive breeding population of the giant constrictors. Soon afterward, the state began a python bounty program to regain control over the Glades ecosystem and to protect dwindling animal populations. Crum and his friends joined in the effort.
Today, Crum is considered one of the most prolific snake hunters in the Everglades. He’s the fearless and charismatic leader of the pack in this new television series and chooses to go without shoes during his missions through the Glades because “…if you have a rubber sole between foot and Earth, you can’t absorb what nature is telling you.”
He’s a bit anxious to see how the viewing audience responds to Tuesday’s premier.
“We should have some number within 24 hours. Hopefully we can keep this rolling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.