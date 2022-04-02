ENGLEWOOD — Thanks to guests, a fire Friday at the vacation Castaways condominiums could have been worse, much worse.
The guests worked together and put the condo's fire extinguishers to good use.
Around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Englewood Area Fire Control District received a call of a structure fire on Manasota Key at the 2200 block of North Beach Road. When firefighters arrived, they were met by Castaways guests and Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies.
A fire apparently started in the kitchen of a ground floor unit of the four-unit complex, Battalion Chief Raymond Reese told the Daily Sun Saturday.
The two guests "emptied" their fire extinguishers and kept the fire contained to the kitchen of the ground floor unit.
With the wooden structure and winds blowing off the Gulf, Reese suggested the kitchen fire could have spread to other units, if not all four units. The second floor unit did see some smoke seep up from the first floor unit, but firefighters ventilated the unit, clearing away the smoke.
Rotonda West residents David and Wanda Pulaski rented a Castaways unit for a week vacation on Manasota Key.
As they were unpacking Friday, David said he asked Wanda if she was cooking. He thought he smelled burning wax. Intially, Wanda didn't smell anything, but soon she did.
"I opened up the door to the deck and was met with a wall of thick smoke from below us," Pulaski wrote on his Facebook page. He ran down the stairs and saw smoke flowing out from the door of the unoccupied first-floor unit.
"Door frame siding was already melting," he recalled. "Do not remember the door knob being warm. Cracked the door a smidgen. Looked in. Stove, cabinets, stove vent: a wall of big scary flames. Ceiling starting to burn."
Fortunately, he broke the glass case that held a fire extinguisher outside of the units.
"I pull the extinguisher pin," Pulaski said. He then ran into the unit to fight the fire. "I know, ludicrous, right?"
He hit the flames around the stove and vent, cabinets, then stuck the extinguisher hose up the stove vent. He attacked the fire several times. Other Castaways guests as forming a "water bucket line" to fight the fire until the firefighters arrived.
"It was quite scary," he said.
Pulaski praised the Englewood firefighters.
"Englewood fire department arrived already fully outfitted," he said. "Immediately, (they) drenched that black mess. Smoke gone. Impressive!"
Reese said of the Castaways guests, "They really did a good job."
While the fire appeared accidental, state fire marshals are investigating its cause, Reese said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.