Many Wellen Park communities are within the city limits of North Port. Other portions are in unincorporated Sarasota County.
North Port and its population of more than 65,000 is represented by five members of the City Commission. They meet twice a month in public sessions. These meetings are broadcast live at www.youtube.com/user/NorthPortFL. Previous meetings are also available online.
Many resources for new residents are available online at www.cityofnorthport.com/residents, including information on how to obtain a new driver’s license, trash and recycling collection and paying utilities online.
North Port City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd., off Sumter Boulevard. It’s open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Phone: 941-429-7000
Online: www.cityofnorth port.com
Twitter: @CityofNorthPort @NorthPortPolice
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheCityofNorthPort
SARASOTA COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Sarasota County has a population of more than 400,000 and is represented by five members of the County Commission. The West Villages area is represented by District 3 Commissioner Nancy Detert.
The County Commission meetings are broadcast online live at www.sarasotacounty.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=43. That page also provides all agendas and previous meetings.
A variety of resources are available at www.scgov.net, including upcoming events, libraries and fees for permits, licenses and other taxes.
The county’s main administration buildings are in Sarasota, but the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, at 4000 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice, has a variety of services inside and occasionally is where the County Commission meets. It is also the location of a driver’s license and motor vehicle services facility for documentation needs — no road tests are conducted there.
Online: www.scgov.net
Phone: 941-861-5000
Email: ContactCenter@scgov.net
Twitter: @SRQCountyGov
SCHOOLS IN THE REGION
Sarasota County Schools educates about 43,000 students and has the recognition of being only one of two state districts which have received an overall grade of A for 15 consecutive years.
Students in Sarasota County have options to attend a variety of schools and charters in the area. The public schools near West Villages include Venice High School, North Port High School, Venice Middle School and Taylor Ranch Elementary.
Charter schools in the area include SCFCS-Venice, Englewood SKY Academy, Venice SKY Academy, Student Leadership Academy and Imagine Schools-North Port.
Public and charter schools share funds through the county and state and are represented by a five-member Sarasota County Schools District board that meets twice a month. The meetings take place in Sarasota and are broadcast on The Education Channel (on Comcast Channel 20 or Verizon FiOs Channel 33) in the area. The meetings are also online at sarasotacountyschools.net.
The main website also has links to individual schools, updated calendar of events, school lunches and other student resources.
Online: www.sarasotacounty schools.net
Phone: 941-927-9000
Twitter: @sarasotaschools
Facebook: www.facebook.com/sarasotacountyschools
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.