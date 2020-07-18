SARASOTA —The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has awarded Sarasota Opera a $50,000 Arts Appreciation grant.
The grant is set to help area arts organizations, including the opera, through its 2020-21 season.
“We are extremely grateful for Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s loyal support, especially at this difficult time,” Sarasota Opera’s executive director Richard Russell said in a news release. “Their leadership has had an important effect in helping many sectors of our community weather this crisis.”
Gulf Coast gave a $50K grant to the Sarasota Opera in April “to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.”
Foundation President/CEO Mark Pritchett said the investments in Sarasota Opera and other “cornerstone” art organizations in the area “reflect the vital role of the arts sector.”
“Our Board is effectively doubling down on key artistic partners like Sarasota Opera,” Pritchett said. “They help drive our regional economy and build our brand as the arts and cultural destination for southwest Florida.”
The Sarasota Opera’s Fall 2020 Season is scheduled to include Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” and Sarasota Youth Opera’s “The Hobbit.”
Gulf Coast Community Foundation was created in 1995 through the sale of the Venice Hospital. For more information on it, visit www.GulfCoastCF.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.