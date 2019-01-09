Registration is now open for the 2019 Gulf Coast Games for Life, which will take place Feb. 2-10 at locations throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The 30th annual Gulf Coast Games for Life is sponsored by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources, and the City of North Port Parks and Recreation department.
The 2019 Gulf Coast Games for Life events are open to amateur athletes 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2019. The games are a qualifying event for the Florida Senior Games State Competition. Events are held in a variety of sports, from bag toss (corn hole) to volleyball. Event registration ends Jan. 18.
To register, visit SCGov.net/parks or register by mail at:
Gulf Coast Games for Life
c/o Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources
Twin Lakes Park
6700 Clark Road
Sarasota, Florida 34241
There is a one-time registration fee of $12, which also includes an event T-shirt. Each event, including the first event, costs an additional $3. Events such as bowling and golf have additional facility fees.
The age divisions are: 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70-74; 75-79; 80-84; 85-89 and 90-older.
Medals are awarded to the top three athletes in each event, for each age category as first, second and third place finishers. The top five athletes in each age category qualify to compete in the Florida Senior Games state competition.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Challenge returns
Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources in January will begin the Winter Reading Challenge, a national reading competition sponsored by “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban.
Cuban, who also owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, is challenging patrons of more than 100 public libraries across the country to read a total of 75,000 books, equaling five million minutes in one month. If the goal is met, Cuban will donate $35,000 to the top performing libraries.
This is the second time Sarasota County libraries is participating in the program. In 2017, participants achieved the goal of reading 1,000 books. Collectively, 30,000 readers from libraries across the country read more than 84,000 books, which equated to nearly seven million minutes. Sarasota County library patrons of all ages are challenged to read for 6,000 minutes.
“This is a fun, interesting program, and we’re honored to take part in the challenge,” Sarabeth Kalajian, director of Libraries and Historical Resources, said. “It’s a wonderful way to encourage readership and inspire (people) to discover new stories and adventures.”
Registration for the challenge is open. To register, visit SCGov.beanstack.org/reader365.
For more information, call 941-861-5000.
