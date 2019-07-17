Red tide map

MAP PROVIDED

Statewide Karenia brevis concentrations July 4-11 from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, show it not being present or at natural background levels.

 MAP PROVIDED

By STEVE REILLY

Staff Writer

Except for two water samples, Gulf waters remain clear of the toxic red tide algae.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday that only two water samples — one at the Service Club Beach, north of the Venice fishing pier, and a second sample at Boca Grande Pass — turned up background counts, which is natural and less than a 1,000 per liter of water. All other water samples were free of any signs of the toxic algae.

Red tide is a plant-like algae species, Karenia brevis, natural to the Gulf of Mexico. But in higher-than-normal concentrations, red tide can release toxins that can result in fish kills and health issues in humans.

The FWC does not know yet what effect, if any, Tropical Storm Barry, which was briefly upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday, will have in the northern Gulf where it’s been churning up the waters.

“Whether or not a hurricane can contribute to bloom initiation is not really clear, since the timing and path of hurricanes (and the impact on currents, rainfall, etc.) are so variable from storm to storm,” Kate Hubbard said in an email to the Sun Friday. Hubbard is a FWC lead red tide research scientist.

“We expect northern transport to occur at both the surface and near bottom over the next three days or so,” Hubbard said. “We will continue to monitor statewide.”

For more red tide information, visit MyFWC.com.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

Email: reilly@sun-herald.com

