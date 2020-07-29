Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center has received the Dr. Andy Nichol’s Social Justice Award.
The award was presented by the national AHEC organization on July 14.
Gulfcoast’s Advanced Cultural Competence Education & Support Services program, known by the acronym ACCESS, aligns with Nichols’ vision of social justice and health for all, by helping people to overcome cultural and linguistic barriers that promote health disparities in healthcare and community settings.
Some 30% of Florida’s population speaks a language other than English. Addressing social justice in Florida’s healthcare systems is a need that Gulfcoast continues to address through the ACCESS program.
ACCESS provides occupational Spanish, cultural competency and medical interpreting training to healthcare, human service and public safety professionals, as well as people seeking to enter these fields.
The occupational Spanish workshops provide basic language education for professionals to more effectively serve Spanish-speaking patients, clients and communities.
The cultural competency seminars are designed to strengthen provider knowledge and interpersonal skills to facilitate understanding and appreciation for working with individuals from cultures other than their own.
The medical interpreting training bridges the communication gap between speakers of different languages, which helps to increase understanding, respect and equality between providers and patients, clients and community members.
The implementation of the medical interpreting training results in an increase in patient utilization of preventative services, follow-up care and adherence to treatment. All three trainings are committed to the social justice of Florida’s population by reducing the liability risks and health disparities associated with language and cultural barriers that are common in many healthcare, public safety and community settings.
As expressed by Liliana Irwin, ACCESS program director, upon acceptance of the award, “It is our honest hope that through the ACCESS program we can contribute to the education of healthcare providers and community members about the need and benefits of language access and cultural competency for all.”
To learn more about Gulfcoast South AHEC, call 941-361-6602, send an email message to ansleymora@usf.edu or visit www.gsahec.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.