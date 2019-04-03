Charlotte County 4-H is not just about ducks and pigs and chickens anymore.
The organization whose roots are in animal husbandry is branching out to include several programs not normally associated with the animal-related nonprofit.
“We have 14 different clubs,” said Kristie Popa, county agent for 4-H of Charlotte County. 4-H in Charlotte County is an outreach of the University of Florida but is not privately funded. Its programs are underwritten by public donations and fundraising.
Popa grew up in Punta Gorda and was involved in 4-H for 12 years. “Those are where my roots are.”
The clubs offered under the 4-H umbrella range from animals to film making to bee keeping to science, technology, engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to shooting sports and more. A citrus club is in the works for next year.
About 150 youths are registered in the various clubs of Charlotte County 4-H. Youths ages 5 through 18 are eligible to join.
Through the new programs “we’re getting more kids who wouldn’t normally be involved in 4-H,” Popa said.
Founded more than 100 years ago, 4‑H has become the nation’s largest youth development organization, according to the national organization’s website. “The 4‑H idea is simple: help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy.”
Charlotte County 4-H has active programs in schools such as Sallie Jones Elementary in Punta Gorda and Peace River Elementary in Port Charlotte. For instance, 4-H is sponsoring an agriculture literacy program at Peace River.
One of the first programs introduced in the schools was Garden in a Glove for second-graders. The students read about gardening and vegetables, and then they planted seeds.
“We incorporated a math concept,” Popa said. “We worked with the lead teacher in math and came up with a math concept to go along with what we were doing. It will culminate in an activity at Publix. We’ll have people from the agricultural industry there to meet with the families, and then they’ll go on a scavenger hunt using the math concepts they’ve learned.”
Grant Stacey, 15, a sophomore at Port Charlotte High School, is part of a core group of 15 to 20 high-school-age youths who are the leaders of 4-H in Charlotte County. He has been involved in 4-H fundraisers and has attended 4-H legislature in Tallahassee.
He became involved in 4-H through his grandmother Kathy Stacey. She was active in 4-H growing up in Michigan. She not only raised animals, she was a member of the sewing club. She took Grant to his first couple of meetings.
“It’s kind of like a family tradition,” Grant said. “I was originally in the dog club training my dog, Marley,” From then on, I got involved in team leadership clubs, and just in this past year I started showing birds.”
He’s president of the team leadership club now. Grant lives in Port Charlotte, but Kathy still resides in Arcadia, where the family moved to from Michigan in the 1970s. Grant is a budding beekeeper on the Arcadia land.
“Pretty soon here, we’ll be collecting honey,” Grant said. “It’s so interesting keeping a species that’s almost dying off. Just watching them functioning on their own is amazing.”
Grant is a big believer in the benefits of 4-H.
“It’s a wonderful program,” he said. “It changed not only my life, but the lives of a whole bunch of people that I know, including my grandmother.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.