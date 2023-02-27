Dawn Thomas of Kankakee, Illinois, says a short prayer in front of a statue of former President Jimmy Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on Feb. 19 in Atlanta, a day after it was announced that Carter had begun home hospice care.
Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter greets supporters in downtown Fort Myers on March 2, 1976.
Uncredited AP PHOTO
John Bazemore — staff, AP
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia, in 2019.
Hallie Rubins was a baby when Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter began the Carter Work Project program building affordable houses.
By 2019, the former president and his wife helped more than 4,300 families move into safe, affordable shelter in more than 10 countries through his joint effort with Habitat for Humanity.
Rubins grew up to work as the director of development for the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity. Although she never met the Carters, Rubins understands the value of their work and 30-year contribution to Habitat for Humanity.
Now, members and volunteers in Habitat for Humanity are praying for Jimmy Carter. Last week, his foundation announced he has entered into hospice care.
“We pray for his comfort and for their peace, and that the Carter family experiences the joy of their relationships with each other and with God in this time,” Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford stated on its website.
Carter’s work through the years has worked toward affordable housing — something already difficult to find in Southwest Florida — and worsened by Hurricane Ian damage. Habitat has been helping its homeowners, giving nearly $90,000 in hurricane relief.
The group is moving forward with four new homes in North Port and two in Venice.
Charlotte County Habitat has existed more than 40 years and has served more than 530 families through its homeownership program.
All of the chapters need volunteers to help on local builds and at the retail stores. Staff and volunteers worked for weeks repairing Charlotte County’s four stores. All but the Englewood resale store reopened.
“It was the hardest hit,” Rubins said. “We are hoping to reopen by the end of the year. The roof and flooring needs repairs.”
Construction crews worked with 150 Habitat homeowners who sustained hurricane damage. They repaired soffit, fascia and other parts of the home for free.
“We are working with the homeowners through the insurance process,” Rubins said. “Only a handful of homes had major damage. Our homes are built to the current codes.”
But even the helpers need help.
“We are always looking for volunteers to help on a build site and at our stores,” she said.
Over the years, more than 104,000 volunteers from all over the world signed up to build alongside the Carters, who raised awareness of the critical need for affordable housing.
“We should all live by his example,” said Colleen Donahue, with the South Sarasota Habitat for Humanity. “He is a mentor to us.”
