So last week I made you think about how many Christmas carols you could name by using a line from the song. This week let’s test Christmas movie lines. Now if you are a Hallmark movie fan I can honestly say that I will not be using any lines from those because I feel like they use some of the same lines in all of the movies. So let’s start with: “Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see;” “I passed through the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and then I walked through the Lincoln Tunnel;” “I made my family disappear;” “Oh, Vermont should be beautiful this time of year, with all that snow;” “Oh, Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind... and that’s what’s been changing. That’s why I’m glad I’m here, maybe I can do something about it;” You’re skipping Christmas! Isn’t that against the law?;” and finally who doesn’t know this one? “You’ll shoot your eye out!” Just like last week, this is not a contest and no prizes will be awarded, except the pride of knowing that you know your movie lines. I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and I hope all your Christmas wishes come true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.