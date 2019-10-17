Terror Trail
“Scared to Death”
Every Friday and Saturday starting Sept. 27 through Oct. 26
$16 per person
Trail opens at dark
Park at Gate 3, Sebring Airport. Ride the Annett Bus for free. Buses start running at dusk.
YMCA Fall Festival
Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4-8 p.m.
100 YMCA Lane in Sebring
Open to the public, games and activities, music, costume contest, food vendors, face painting and trunk or treat.
2019 Sun ‘n Lake Trick-or-Trot 5K: Zombie Apocalypse
Friday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. (registration)
3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring
Tickets at runsignup.com
Adults $25, Kids $20 before Oct. 4, Adults $30, Kids $25 day of race
Race begins at 6 p.m.
Lake Placid Clovers 4H Club 10th Annual Pumpkin Patch
Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stuart Park, 49 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid
One day only! Food for sale, free games, face painting and of course pumpkins!
Street Tire Quick 8 & Trunk or Treat
Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-10 p.m.
Sebring International Raceway, 113 Midway Drive in Sebring
General admission $5, kids 12 and under in costume get free admission
Gates open at 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat at 6:30 p.m. race begins at 8 p.m.
Halloween on the Circle
Friday, Oct. 25
5-9 p.m. Circle Park Drive
Trick-or-Treat in Avon Park
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat in Sebring
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.
Ridge Area Arc 10th Annual Halloween 5K Run/Walk & 1-Mile Family Fun Run
Saturday, Oct. 26
8-11 a.m. Highlands Hammock State Park, 5931 Hammock Road
Registration $20 before Oct. 14, $25 after Oct. 14
Kids 10 and under are $10
863-452-1295 for questions or dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org
Trunk or Treat at First Baptist
SEBRING — First Baptist Church of Sebring will host a Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the church, 200 E. Center Ave. next to Sebring Middle School. There will be games, inflatables and free food. Fun for the whole family.
Sunburst Halloween Pageant
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring
For ages 0 to 27 years. Everyone receives a trophy and crown. More info at the mall or at sunburstbeauty.com.
Trunk or Treat
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.
Sebring First Assembly, 4301 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring
Kid-friendly decorated trunks, cotton candy, popcorn and lots of candy
Spring Lake trunk or treat
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church, 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles trunks, etc. with child friendly decorations and hand out factory wrapped candy. If participating, please be at the church by 5:30 p.m. We invite trick or treaters to enjoy this fun and safe event!
WOTM Moose Halloween
For members and qualified guests
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.
Highlands County Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park
Hosted by Women of the Moose (WOTM). Patrick’s Kicking Karaoke 6-9 p.m. Trick or Treating at dusk. Costume contest at 9 p.m. Bonfire, food, drink specials, dancing and music.
Anniversary party and Trunk or Treat
AVON PARK — Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery will host a Trunk or Treat/50th Anniversary Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park (across from Memorial Elementary). There will be pumpkin decorating, candy and a food truck for purchasing food. The first 500 kids will receive a bag of treats. There will be a selfie station for photos as well as a costume contest for the kids, nothing scary or offensive please. If you are interested in participating, please contact Violet Swart at 863-385-4942.
HLT Boo Bash
SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre will host their Boo Bash from 6:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at HLT Dr. Thakkar Pavilion, 356 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Tickets are $5. Event will include music, games, adult and kids costume contest, candy, prizes and a cash bar. For more information, call 863-382-2525 or visit HighlandsLakeside Theatre.org.
Fall Festival
SEBRING — St. Catherine’s School will hold their Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2835 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. Decorate a pumpkin, hay bowling, decorate a cupcake, Halloween ring toss, bounce house, slide, face painting and more. There will also be raffles with prizes as well as a costume contest with cash prizes. Admission is $5 and tickets include hot dogs, chips and a drink.
Mall-O-Ween
Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-6 p.m. at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
Fall Festival Trunk or Treat
AVON PARK — Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. There will be food trucks, a Trunk or Treat (requires sign up), games, live music and a costumed cake contest (requires sign up). This is a family event. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Costumes that are gory, scary or inappropriate are prohibited. For information, call 863-452-6556.
Fall Festival Trunk or Treat
SEBRING — Covenant Presbyterian Church and Sunridge Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. There will be hayrides, a bounce house, games, snacks, candy and more. Free family fun for kids of all ages. Friendly costumes please. For information, call 863-385-3234 or visit cpcsebring.org.
Halloween ‘Booze and Boos’ Party
LAKE PLACID — Sugar Sand Distillery will host their “Booze and Boos” Party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Sugar Sand Distillery, 264 Henscratch Road. Free tasting of all their “spirits” plus one free shot per person. Costumes encouraged but not required. A food truck will be onsite and beer available for purchase. Must be 21 or over to sample product. For information, visit SugarSandDistillery.com or on Facebook @SugarSandDistillery.
Lake Placid Jaycees Boo Bash 2019
Thursday, Oct. 31
6-8 p.m. East Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid
Businesses handing out candy, haunted house, booths
Halloween Costume Party
AVON PARK — The Wild Turkey Tavern will host its 39th Annual Halloween Costume Contest from 8-11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Wild Turkey Tavern, 2751 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park. He Said She Said will play, drink specials all night, $100 prize for Best Couples costume, $50 Best Male Costume and $50 Best Female Costume.
Haunted house
LAKE PLACID — Renshinkan Karate will host their Second Annual Haunted House from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Renshinkan Karate, 121 Edgemon Alley in Lake Placid. Come for a night of spooky fun.
