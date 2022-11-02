featured Halloween Safewalk draws thousands of kids to W. Dearborn Street By SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Nov 2, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Caleigh Cabral sits alongside her 2-year-old pitbull-husky mix Bleu, who was a hit among the crowd dressed in Kissing Booth attire. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Englewood residents Jordan Bulicsek, Harley Vindick and their son Ryder, 9 months, were among the many who participated in Monday’s Halloween Safewalk on Dearborn Street. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Olivia Gullotta, 8, dressed as a police officer, leads her mother, Denise Nacca. Nacca was dressed as a prisoner during the Halloween Safewalk on Dearborn Street on Monday evening. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Patrick and Casey Hesse donned Thing 1 and Thing 2 costumes with their 8-month old son Theo, who was the Cat in the Hat. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA The Incredibles family made their rounds during Safewalk featuring David Sherman, Andrea Petroske and their son Dylan Sherman, 2. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Wyatt Morse holds his daughter Saylor, 1, dressed as Gizmo from the movie "Gremlins," during the Halloween Safewalk on Dearborn Street on Monday evening. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Owners of Mango Bistro, Ricardo Ruggiero and Marie Laforge, wore attire fitting for the times during Dearborn's Halloween Safewalk on Monday night. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Dressed as characters from the movie "Hocus Pocus" are Debbie Whitt as Winifred; Alicen Myles, 6, as Sarah and her aunt, Shianne Myles as Binx. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hundreds of families arrived in costume Halloween night on West Dearborn Street in Englewood to take part in the 26th annual Halloween Safewalk.Hosted by the Old Englewood Village Association, the evening involved dozens of businesses, clubs and nonprofit organizations handing out treats to the thousands of kids in costume. For more about happenings on West Dearborn Street, visit www.oldenglewood.com. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Halloween Old Englewood Village Association Www.oldenglewood.com Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
