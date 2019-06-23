Herman Hoffman (call number WA9LFQ), past club president of the Englewood Amateur Radio Society, stands with Jon Pellant (call sign W1JP), emergency coordinator of the Charlotte County ARES, and EARS member Matthew Henry, (KE4VEM), with Jonathan Blinco (N1COC) seated. The crew were part of field day at the South Gulf Cove pavilion Saturday where they reached dozens of other ham operators overnight.
