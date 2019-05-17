In the small town where I grew up, one of my Dad’s many friends was a local curmudgeon that many called, “Uncle Bob.” He led an interesting life and supplied the ladies at the local beauty parlors with such an ample supply of gossip, that the sheer abundance, frequently led to arguments over whose gossip was correct. By the time he and my Dad became friends he was in the business of designing and building custom homes for which our family’s shop provided the fine cabinetry. He also wrote trade and opinion columns for a couple of local papers. He valued my dad’s opinions and would stop by the shop most Fridays to hear them, for better or worse. “Uncle Bob” was born into the teeth of the great depression, on a subsistence farm. He was sickly, unwanted and not expected to live. He had little to contribute to the multi-generational household that judged it’s male children by amount of weight lifted up and number of opponents knocked down. He lived anyway. His childhood primary caretakers were an ex-suffragette Grandma, still bitter over Taft’s betrayal, and an ancient African-American man who was emancipated at about five years of age. Before he came into our life as a builder and Realtor, Bob had been a farmer, steel worker, a Marine (Korea), a cop, a private detective (DC), an insurance agent, a lumber yard manager and much more. He has a million stories and an opinion on everything. And of course he has written a novel. He self published and sold out the first printing with moderate success. The worse review was his own.” It’s a bad book that would make a good movie in the hands of a writer.” He never did a second printing. He escaped the ice and cold of the North and like me he discovered what life is like without the roaring traffic and angry people of the DC area and he loves it down South. We reconnected about six years ago and when I told him I worked at a local newspaper he chuckled. But he gave me a great piece of advice: “always write about something that is interesting to you or about something you love.” Well “Uncle Bob” I did just that today.
