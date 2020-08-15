NORTH PORT — Chris Hanks got himself elected to the North Port City Commission in 2016, just eight years after moving to the city.
Now he has his sights set on representing "the place he wants to retire" on the Sarasota County Commission.
He's running for the Republican nomination for District 5 against Ron Cutsinger, of Englewood, in Tuesday's primary. Democrat Alice White, also of North Port, will take on the winner in the Nov. 3 General Election.
The district includes part of South Venice, the Sarasota County portion of Englewood and most of North Port. The seat is currently held by Charles Hines, who is barred by term limits from running again.
North Port, the biggest city by population in the county and third-largest in the state by area, is overdue for a member on the County Commission, he said, especially now that members are elected by district instead of at-large.
Wrapping up four years on the City Commission, including a year as mayor, makes him the right person for the job, he said, because there would be nothing he'd have to deal with on the county level that he hasn't dealt with in North Port.
As a result, he said, he'd have no learning curve if elected.
He cited water quality, one of his priorities, to reinforce his point.
Both the county and the city have had problems with sewage spills, he said. But North Port invested in upgrading lift stations, he said, and didn't have any spills following recent heavy rains that caused the county some issues.
Bringing sewer service to the thousands of properties with septic tanks is a different matter, he said. In North Port alone it would cost about $3 billion, with lots of legalities to work out.
But, he said, "there are ways to do this."
Another of his priorities is expanding the county's "travel grid" to eliminate the kind of gridlock a storm like Hurricane Irma caused three years ago.
The city and the Florida Department of Transportation are looking at connecting Toledo Blade Boulevard and State Road 72 to expedite evacuation, he said, and the county needs to play a part in the discussion to protect the Carlton Preserve.
As part of diversifying the economy he wants to look at expanding agriculture in the area, and hydroponics in particular. Growing crops without soil requires half the area of a typical farm, uses less water, puts fewer chemicals into the soil and produces bigger yields, he said.
The key to solving the housing crunch, he said, is to attract higher-paying jobs.
"If you want housing affordable, then pay people, to make housing affordable," he said.
He said he's not a fan of the government subsidizing housing but is open to public/private partnerships, something he pushed for in North Port because the private sector does things better and cheaper.
His seat on the City Commission has helped him build relationships on the local, state and federal levels, he said, and that would help him get things done for his constituents.
So would his focus on issues, not personalities, he added.
"I'm a straight shooter," he said.
