June 19-25
WEDNESDAY 6/19
Laugh and give back
Visani’s Comedy & Dinner Theatre, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte will host “Florida’s Funniest Educator,” Devin Siebold at 7:30 p.m. June 19. Tickets are $10 per person and are on sale now. Proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. Tickets can be purchased by visiting The Homeless Coalition located at 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (cash or check only) For more information, call Darcy Woods at 627-4313, ext.134 or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.
‘The Voice’ contestant, Savannah Brister
‘The Voice’ contestant Savannah Brister and her parents from Tennessee have vacationed in Englewood for 18 years. Brister will be performing at Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub, {span class=”LrzXr”}2045 N Beach Road, Englewood{/span} on June 19 and at SandBar Tiki & Grille, 975 Beach Road, Englewood on June 23. starting at 7 p.m. both days.
THURSDAY 6/20
‘Tails from the Harbor’
The dedication of “Tails from the Harbor” mural, the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society’s newest and now 30th mural, has been set for June 20 at 5 p.m. at the mural site. Located on the retaining wall under the U.S. 41 south bridge and along the Harbor Walk between the Charlotte Harbor Events Center and Hurricane Charley’s restaurant, the 76’ long mural depicts the rich marine life of Charlotte Harbor, both past and present. The community is invited to join with the Mural Society, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and the artist on June 20 for the official ribbon-cutting to celebrate the mural’s completion. It is suggested that guests arrive by 4:30 p.m. to allow time for viewing the mural, meeting the artist and drinks.
FRIDAY 6/21
Port Charlotte turns purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness
Alzheimer’s Awareness Night at the Charlotte Stone Crabs game will take place on June 21, at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road. Port Charlotte. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear purple to celebrate The Longest Day, an Alzheimer’s Association fundraising initiative. The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will be onsite starting at 5 p.m. Game goers can visit the bus to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, find local support resources, and learn how to reduce their risk. All services are free. Groups can purchase 10 or more tickets in advance for $10 each with $5 from every ticket donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-206-4487.
SATURDAY 6/22
Bluegrass Bash ahead
Southwind Bluegrass Band, New Horizon, and the Heartland Jam Band take the stage at 1 p.m. on June 22 at the next Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave, Arcadia. Admission is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per household per year. For more information: 941-467-2051 or visit www.heartlandbluegrass.org or email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 6/23
Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at North Charlotte Regional Park 1185 O’Donnell Blvd Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Route 66 in Punta Gorda
In 1963 the iconic TV series, “Route 66,” filmed an episode in Punta Gorda. View the show alongside your family, friends and neighbors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23 at The Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Reminisce about what Punta Gorda looked like 56 years ago. Tickets are $15. Food and drink available to purchase at the event. Come as you are or come in 60’s costume. For more information, call 941-276-6384.
MONDAY 6/24
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way, North Port.
TUESDAY 6/25
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library every Monday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This social chess club is open to all — beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
