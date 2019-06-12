June 12-18
WEDNESDAY 6/12
Friendship Center Health and Wellness Expo
Venice Friendship Center will hold a Health and Wellness Expo with 48 vendors from 9 a.m. to noon June 12. Bring a non-perishable food item for All Faith’s Food Bank. There will be free food, medical testing, information and door prizes. For questions, call 941-584-0052. VFC, 2350 Scenic Drive, is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. offering classes and games, a minimally priced hot lunch weekdays and live music those afternoons from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY 6/13
‘Highwire Live’ training
The Wallenda family has long been known for their highwire acts, with Nik Wallenda having crossed Niagara Falls, Chicago skyscapers and a portion of the Grand Canyon. Nik and his sister, Lijana, are in training to cross Times Square 25 stories above the ground walking on a 1,300-foot-long cable. The siblings are practicing at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota with open sessions for the public. The sessions take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 12-14. Their walk, titled “Highwire Live” will take place and be aired at 8 p.m. June 23 on ABC television.
FRIDAY 6/14
Father’s Day dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts a Father’s Day dinner from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 14 consisting of breaded pork chops, mashed potatoes, green beans almondie, roll and dessert. AMVETS fathers receive the meal for free; others for a $5 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
SATURDAY 6/15
Babcock Ranch Festival of Kites
Babcock Ranch celebrates our love of the land by opening it up to event-goers at the inaugural Babcock Ranch Festival of Kites event. Founder’s Square at Babcock Ranch, 42850 Crescent Loop, Punta Gorda, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15. World-renowned kite makers and fliers will showcase their talents in: Kite making, kite flying demos, large kites and inflatables, workshops, ground show, open fly zone, music, food trucks, candy drop and more. Bring a chair or a blanket and find a spot along our beautiful Lake Babcock Drive to watch and learn about the colorful sport of kiting as it comes to life. www.eventbrite.com/e/babcock-ranch-festival-of-kites-tickets-62268145700/amp.
SUNDAY 6/16
Give Dad the gift of laughter
Dale Jones will be performing at Visani June 12-16, performing 6 shows including one on June 16 for children 13 and up in celebration of Father’s Day. Since 1993 Jones has been perfecting his craft and has become one of the most wild and energetic comics in the country. He has entertained audiences at comedy clubs throughout the United States and Canada. His zany on-stage character always sends club patrons to the exits with lots of questions but no disappointments.His machine gun style of delivery and animated facial contortions combined with quick improvisations and non-stop physical comedy leave the audience wishing they had his energy. For tickets and additional information please visit us online at www.visan.net or over the phone at 941-629-9191. Visani is at 200 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
MONDAY 6/17
Community Open House
The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., will be hosting its first community open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 17. Stop by and learn all that PGICA has to offer, from educational programs to exercise, entertainment and rental space for your special event. Meet club reps, staff and board and tour the facility. Light refreshments served. Open to the public. RSVP requested at 941-637-1655.
TUESDAY 6/18
Coastal Sharks of Florida
Discover amazing facts about the sharks that inhabit our Florida waters from 10 a.m. to noon June 18 at UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota. Register early through Eventbrite.com to reserve your spot and receive notice of any changes. For questions or more information, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu.
