June 26-July 2
WEDNESDAY 6/26
Ministry Bingo Night
Enjoy a fun night of bingo hosted by various ministries at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be followed by bingo in Gray Hall at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. For more information, call 941-488-7714 or online at https://stmarksvenice.com.
THURSDAY 6/27
Hurricane Preparedness Seminar
Are you prepared for a hurricane? Come learn from Chapman Insurance Group, Photo Documentation Services, and Bank OZK on what you need to do before and after a hurricane or any other severe weather event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 at Bank OZK, 24100 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Drinks and light Hors d’oeuvres will be served, space is limited. RSVP: to juliette.light@ozk.com or 941-764-4220.
FRIDAY 6/28
Italian Comedy Legend Dom Irrera
When Dom Irrera takes the stage, he does not simply get on it, he owns it. And he’ll be owning the stage at Visani Italian Steakhouse And Comedy Theater June 27-29. Irrera is arguable the best Italian American Comedian performing today and has been named one of the “Top 100 Stand Up Comics” of all time by Comedy Central. For tickets and information visit Visani online at www.visani.net or call at 941-629-9191. Visani is at 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
SATURDAY 6/29
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
SUNDAY 6/30
Sunday Fun Day
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3 p.m. t o 5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
MONDAY 7/1
AMVETS KaraokeEnglewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
TUESDAY 7/2
Calling all singers, songwriters, poets, comedians and creatives of all kinds
Open Mic Nights with Dave J. are held at Fat Point Brewing, 611 Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Performances run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dave J. has been performing for more than 30 years, originally from the Philadelphia/South Jersey area. Dave has played countless venues including the Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Arena, opening for The Eagles, Paul Simon/Sting; Atlantic City’s House of Blues opening for Little Feat, Cooper River Park opening for Peter Noone’s Herman’s Hermits and the Scottish Rite Auditorium, twice opening for Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes. For more information, call 800-380-7405.
