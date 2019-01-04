TODAY
“Advice for Your Device,” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program. Need help to set up with the Cloud Library, Hoopla, Freegal, RBdigital Magazines or Pronunciator? Reservations required: 941-833-5460. PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Yoga Tots Storytime, from 10:15 a.m. 10:45 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Burnt Store Marina Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cass Cay parking lot, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda.
SnowBird Festival Arts and Crafts Show, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail N, Punta Gorda.
Live music with Champ, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
SATURDAY
Punta Gorda Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Call 941-391-4856 or email jerry@puntagordafarmersmarket.com.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-2567.
Bicycle ride departs at 8:30 a.m. from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. All riders welcome. Helmet required. Details: 941-639-2263.
Story Time at Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., hosts Family Game Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free. Come alone or with the family to play games and puzzles. Materials provided or bring your own. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl. gov.
Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine offers a tasting of chocolates, along with premier wines and craft beers from around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-2008.
SnowBird Festival Arts and Crafts Show, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail N, Punta Gorda.
Live music with The Kollections, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
SUNDAY
Open Air Market at History Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
SnowBird Festival Arts and Crafts Show, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail N, Punta Gorda.
Live music with Lee James, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
MONDAY
Punta Gorda: Journey to the Future – Let’s Learn Together, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Charlotte County Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. For more information, visit TEAMPuntaGorda.org or call 941-637-TEAM.
Choirplay rehearsals, begin from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Punta Gorda isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., and run every Monday in January and February. For more information, call 941-637-1655.
Live music with John Patti, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
TUESDAY
Meet Luna the Screech Owl from Peace River Wildlife Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Island Sounds of Jimmy G., from noon to 3 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Charity Bingo, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at American Legion Auxiliary Unit 103, 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information call 941-639-6337.
FGCU Foreign Film Series – “Another Year” (United Kingdom 2010), 1 to 3 p.m. at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211 in Punta Gorda. The fee is $6. For more information, call 941-505-0130.
Live music with Gorillas on the Loose, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
Live music with Bruce & Tiki D., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
WEDNESDAY
Balance through Qi-gong, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PGICA, 2100 Shreve St. Cost is $10. For more information, call 407-923-8310.
Live music with Torched, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
THURSDAY
Meet Luna the Screech Owl from Peace River Wildlife Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Paul Roush, from noon to 3 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Feast or Famine, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.