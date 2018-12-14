TODAY
“Advice for Your Device,” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program. Need help to set up with the Cloud Library, Hoopla, Freegal, RBdigital Magazines or Pronunciator? Reservations required: 941-833-5460. PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Yoga Tots Storytime, from 10:15 a.m. 10:45 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Burnt Store Marina Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cass Cay parking lot, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda.
Maestro Raffaele Ponti, of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, will present “Behind the Notes,” at 4 p.m. in the FSW Campus Auditorium, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
SATURDAY
Punta Gorda Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Call 941-391-4856 or email jerry@puntagordafarmersmarket.com.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-2567.
Bicycle ride departs at 8:30 a.m. from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. All riders welcome. Helmet required. Details: 941-639-2263.
Story Time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., hosts Family Game Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free. Come alone or with the family to play games and puzzles. Materials provided or bring your own. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl. gov.
Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine offers a tasting of chocolates, along with premier wines and craft beers from around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-2008.
Peace River Audubon’s 2018 Christmas Bird Count, encompasses a 15-mile diameter circle, the center point being approximately downtown Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-5399, or email rbarrett@embarqmail.com.
Southwind Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform, at 2 p.m. at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. A $5 donation is requested, along with one canned-good for the local food bank.
SUNDAY
Open Air Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
Celebrate the Christmas Season with The Charlotte Chorale’s annual Christmas Concert “A Season of Hope,” at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-204-0033.
MONDAY
Live music with Jeff Hughes, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Chris G., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
TUESDAY
FGCU Foreign Film Series – “Fanny and Alexander” (Swedish 1982), Academy Award Best Foreign Language Film, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda. The fee is $5. Call 941-505-0130.
Join the Master Gardeners, at 2 p.m. at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for a program on how to take care of the traditional holiday plants that are gifted during this festive season. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
WEDNESDAY
Live music with Jukebox Prophets, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
Visit Santa, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the third section of Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
THURSDAY
Meet Annie the Owl from Peace River Wildlife Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Paul Roush, from noon to 3 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Third Thursday Wine Walk, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. downtown Punta Gorda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.