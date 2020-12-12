Happy 100th birthday Grace Grote

Members and friends of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice gathered on December 3rd to celebrate the 100th birthday of their beloved church member, Grace Grote. A former actress, author and newspaper columnist, Grace has lived in Venice for the last 24 years, currently at Village on the Isle.
