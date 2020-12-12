Happy 100th birthday Grace Grote

Members and friends of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice gathered on December 3rd to celebrate the 100th birthday of their beloved church member, Grace Grote. A former actress, author and newspaper columnist, Grace has lived in Venice for the last 24 years, currently at Village on the Isle.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JANET KNUDSON

Grace Grote, a resident of Village on the Isle, celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 3 with fellow members of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Venice.


