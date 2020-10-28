On a recent Sunday evening, Vee and Larry Chiulli celebrated the birthday of their dear friend Eric Watters, perhaps better known as “Scrooge” for the many years he portrayed that Dickens character in the annual Venice Theatre production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
I was the other guest as we sat on their lanai watching the setting sun and enjoying some of the first cool breezes signaling that perhaps fall is finally here.
We reminisced about the loss of our dear friend Tula Watt to cancer a few weeks ago, just days after our last dinner with Tula, who fought it to the end in style. She managed to have a marvelous 75th birthday party with more than 60 friends from all over, last November down in Key West.
It was shortly after being diagnosed and enduring a round of radiation treatments — and before she would start on a lengthy series of other treatments that would take aim at some other areas — that Tula had contracted at least a triple dose of that awful illness.
Until March, she continued to see her many friends regularly at Venice Yacht Club lunches. She also hosted dinners at her home.
Once the pandemic reared its ugly head in March, she and so many others were dealt another blow as they were basically cut off from the support of friends and loved ones.
Those in nursing homes were totally cut off from all friends and relatives as visitation was cancelled everywhere.
Tula a was a bit luckier because she was at home, with excellent care from two lifelong friends who visited daily and, when needed, accompanied her to treatments and doctor visits. She also enjoyed visits from Vee and Larry and Eric, on alternate Sunday afternoons at her home, where they enjoyed early afternoon dinners planned by Tula and consumed on her lanai at a table large enough for social distancing for the four of them.
Despite my lack of a medical degree, I personally believe that those visits gave Tula few more months on Earth.
We talked about Tula on that Sunday night and Vee and Larry spoke about Tula’s gala weeklong birthday celebration in Key West nearly a year ago and more recently, her final Key West visit and last ride on the Jolly Roger, from which her ashes were sent into the waters off Key West from a small canon on board the “pirate ship.” That was part of her plan and several friends carried her ashes to Key West to make sure that act was carried out. They also recorded it on video for Tula’s daughter, who was in Connecticut.
Working at home
With so many pharmaceutical companies racing to find a vaccine, or better yet a cure, the end to the pandemic may eventually come.
Eric is one of so many who are dealing with doing his job at home. As the development director at Venice Theatre, he has been working at home for seven months. He said he just wants to be able to go into his office for a little while. But so far, even though the theater is offering a few performances on weekends, it may be a while before he can see his desk and office there.
Eric’s role is more important now than ever. They have the ongoing expenses of maintaining the building, paying the mortgage, and the AC and other utility bills. But they are generating only a tiny bit of income from those few performances in the mainstage, where seating was reduced to 132. Fortunately the theater has some key leaders, like Bill Jervey, for whom the mainstage theater was named last year. The theater received some special arts grants. Even the state stepped up and helped. But the pandemic continues. All that help, while wonderful, will not make up for all those empty seats and smaller classes.
While we celebrated Eric’s birthday with cake and ice cream and perfect weather, we prayed he would soon be back at his desk full-time and that the theater would soon be able to offer a full schedule of shows, even though the reduced seating may have to continue for a while longer.
Painted seahorses
Venice Art Center is another local entity dealing with reduced programs, reduced attendance and normal ongoing expenses. Because this is Venice and we have so many people who really care about the arts, The art center has already sold 29 of the critters for its next fundraiser, FantaSea, which will see statues of painted seahorses and mermaids placed around town, as were 40 Pigs in Paradise in 2006 and 45 dolphins and turtles in 2014.
Consider that the final design of the mermaid sculpture has yet to exist. When completed, in homage to the Shark Tooth Capital of the World, the mermaids will be backed by a giant starfish and have shark teeth at the base.
Nevertheless, art center director Mary Moscatelli told me that 29 statues had already been sold and equally divided between sea horses and mermaids.
We are so lucky here in Venice to have so many people who care about the arts. Add the city’s circus, KMI and John Nolen history and this is one of the most special cities in the United States.
If you have already given to support these and the other arts and community organizations such as the symphony, chorale, high school marching band, Venice Area Beautification Inc. and Loveland Center, thank you. If you have not but are able to donate even a small amount, please do so to protect all these groups and institutions that combine to make Venice so unique.
Consider helping move Eric’s birthday celebration into extra days with a donation to Venice Theatre or Venice Symphony, two of his favorite organizations.
If you have a grandchild who takes classes at the theater or art center or Venice Symphony, help preserve those opportunities with a gift to one or more of those organizations.
Loveland Center is another special organization which this year lost its annual performance of the Loveland Follies thanks to the pandemic. With at least three filled houses at Venice Theatre, each June, that is a wonderful fundraiser for a wonderful group.
Also needing continuing help of course are the food banks and Salvation Army and Our Mothers House and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast and so many more
The Salvation Army is planning to begin its kettle drive much earlier this year. Donations to Salvation Army generally help its national and international efforts for victims of fires and floods and hurricanes etc. But the kettle drive money stays right here in Venice to make sure those in need will have presents for the children, food for holiday meals, and other local needs.
See why I love Venice? With your help and concern, we can save our history and our cultural and other institutions that make this city stand out from thousands of other small towns and larger cities all over this great country of ours. And we can do it despite this awful pandemic.
