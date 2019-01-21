One of the best things about my job is it lets me stop into numerous businesses and meet new people here in town and find out a little about them.
That happened to me the other day when I was driving by Placida Plaza at 41 Chailett Road just off Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) in Rotonda Lakes. I went into Suite No. 18, which is Harbor Home Services, and that's where I met Tone Renne who, along with two partners, is forming a new management team that offers cabinets, countertops, flooring, renovations, indoor and outdoor kitchens, shutters and blinds.
Tone came here from Beaufort, South Carolina, and has quite an extensive background in building and remodeling homes. He's worked on thousands of homes over the years in that area, by his estimation. You see he started when he was 16 and as been at it ever since.
One of the things that brought him down here was the opportunity to form his own business. He was a general contractor but being in a different area, he thought it would be a good idea to form a working relationship with another local general contractor. He even hooked up with a flooring contractor to make sure he had all his ducks in a row. The three took over the management of Harbor Home Services, which truly specializes in the sales and installation of countertops, tile and wood flooring, window treatments, kitchens, bathrooms, home office work stations, general renovations and remodeling — and anything else you might need fixed, changed, repaired, upgraded or just given a new look.
The showroom just about tells the whole story with the way it's laid out to show all the things Harbor Home Services offers and can accomplish in your home. They feature top-of-the-line amenities like Cambria Quartz, Hunter Douglas, Tesoro Mosaic, Glazzio Tile, Bertech Raywal Cabinets, and many more to make sure your home comes out just the way you want and expect it to be.
The way Englewood is growing, especially along that area around Gasparilla Road, I found it refreshing that a business that specializes in remodeling has made it easy for all the new home buyers to work with someone right at their back door. There are many new builders that have set up locations there, but this is the first remodeler that has set foot in that area.
I mentioned Tone hails from South Carolina, where he learned the trade, but I he really honed his skills in Naples, where he has a store called Custom Flooring. Being in one of the wealthiest areas surrounded by homes well over a million dollars he certainly knows how to handle any order or request that comes his way.
Harbor Home Services' motto just about says it all: “Designing spaces with creativity, style, functionality, while keeping your design vision.” You can’t beat that kind of commitment and promise.
If you want information, you can visit www.harborkb.com, or give them a call at 941-698-1133, or call Tone direct at 941-585-9225.
