When the sun is out and kids are hitting the pool, it’s also time to indulge in some sweet fruit flavors. Watermelon, berries, bananas and more can all be found near perfect ripeness at grocery stores or farmer’s markets during the warm summer months.
There also is almost nothing better than trying something new and delicious for Father's Day.
Try this sweet Lemon Cheesecake with Fresh Fruit. It’s tangy and rich, and allows you to escape to the summer oasis of your dreams, at least for a few minutes.
It has the smooth, creamy texture of cheesecake mixed with a hint of tart lemon juice. Topped with raspberries, mint and oranges, the burst of fresh fruit enhances the cheesecake flavor. It’s the perfect sweet treat for summer for people of all ages with its bright colors and varying flavors.
In a bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter then press into a springform pan.
Beat cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, three eggs, lemon juice and vanilla extract then pour it on top of the graham cracker mixture.
Bake for 50-55 minutes before cooling completely in the fridge and adding fruit and mint leaves.
The outcome is a fluffy cheesecake with a small hint of lemon topped with your favorite fresh fruits. It’s a delightful, sweet and satisfying recipe your family can make again and again to enjoy during those warm summer months.
LEMON CHEESECAKE WITH FRESH FRUIT
Servings: 6-8
1 ¼ cups graham cracker crumbs
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup butter, melted
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
3 eggs
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 orange, peeled and separated
8 raspberries
3 mint leaves, for garnish
Heat oven to 350 F.
In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into 9-inch springform pan.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs, fresh lemon juice and vanilla extract; mix until combined.
Pour into pan. Bake 50-55 minutes, or until center springs back when lightly pressed.
Chill in refrigerator until completely cooled. Arrange orange slices around border of cake and place raspberries in middle. Top with mint leaves.
Source: culinary.net
