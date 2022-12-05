Plants around all year

Most holiday plants can survive for months and even years, given proper care and especially considering our Florida climate.

 New Africa/Shutterstock

Decorating and gifting are holiday traditions. There’s no end of decorative options, but the use of live plants as part of the festivities brings beauty and pleasure to many.

It's easy to identify many of the plants associated with the winter holidays — they are for sale almost everywhere.


Poinsettia

The most colorful parts of the Poinsettia are called bracts, with the actual flowers appearing as tiny yellow bursts in the center of each bract cluster.
red amaryllis flowers

Amaryllis stalks can be top heavy, so make sure the container you select is heavy enough to counter-balance the weight as it grows or position it in gravel in a non-draining pot. Encourage early flowering by keeping at least one half to two-thirds of the bulb above soil or water.
striped amaryllis flowers

The bulbs ready to bloom in November, and are available in red, orange, pink, white, striped and ruffled varieties.
Forcing paperwhite narcissus bulb

Ideally, buy unsprouted bulbs with their papery brown coating and perhaps just a hint of green tips. Use any soil that holds moisture or position in small pebbles, holding bulbs erect with water reaching just the base.
Rosemary

Rosemary plants can also be used to decorate and then planted in a herb garden.
