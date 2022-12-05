Decorating and gifting are holiday traditions. There’s no end of decorative options, but the use of live plants as part of the festivities brings beauty and pleasure to many.
It's easy to identify many of the plants associated with the winter holidays — they are for sale almost everywhere.
But many people may not be aware these plants can survive for months and even years, given proper care — especially in our Florida climate.
So, here are some care tips for five popular holiday plants, so they can continue to be enjoyed well past the holidays.
POINSETTIAS
No plant screams Christmas quite like the Poinsettia. This native of Mexico, brought to the U.S. and cultivated by former ambassador to Mexico Joel Poinsett around 1840, bursts with color. Part of the Euphorbia plant family, the Poinsettia has milky sap when stems break, as is common to plants in this family such as Pencil Cactus. Take care — this sap is a skin irritant for many. The most colorful parts are called bracts, with the actual flowers appearing as tiny yellow bursts in the center of each bract cluster. Poinsettia hybridizers have developed a varied color range, from the traditional reds to pinks to apricot and white, with some ruffled and almost tie-dyed in appearance. The colored bracts may last as long as Valentine’s Day.
CARE: Once the colorful bracts begin to drop off, the key to extending the Poinsettia’s life is placing the plant in a shady outdoor spot, protected from freezing temperatures and wind and given only light watering until March or April. Then cut back the stems to about 6” and apply a balanced fertilizer to stimulate new growth. As growth continues, pinch tips about once per month to encourage branching. This key step to producing new, colored bracts should begin around September. Move the plant to a location where it receives shaded daylight but full darkness at night. If necessary, cover it or place it in a closet. Success in producing a robust and colorfully revived plant may be mixed, but when it happens, it feels like a real accomplishment
CHRISTMAS CACTUS
Often referred to as “Holiday Cactus”, three very similar plants each has a typical time of year when it’s most likely to be in bloom — Thanksgiving (Schlumbergera truncata), Christmas (Schlumbergera bridgesii) and Easter (Rhipsalidopsis gaertneri).
Unlike other cacti, the Christmas cactus and its relatives don’t live in hot, arid environments such as deserts. They are native to the tropical rainforests of southern Brazil, where they grow on tree branches and soak up the high humidity, dappled sunlight, and warm temperatures.
Their tubular flowers in bright shades of red, pink or white have long bloom times and easy-care requirements. Some will bloom twice in one year. Many people can attest to caring for plants inherited from grandparents, so consider that your purchase could become an heirloom!
CARE: These require more water than other succulents but won’t tolerate consistently wet soil. Keep plants in bright, indirect light, such as an east-facing window. Blossoms are triggered as temperatures cool and daylight shortens. Once buds emerge, try to minimize plant disturbance, which risks bud drop. From spring through early fall, feed every 2 weeks with a balanced houseplant fertilizer. During the fall and winter, feed the cactus monthly to encourage successful blooming.
Consider pruning plants in late spring to encourage branching and more flowers. Simply cut off a few sections of each stem; the plant will branch from the wound. If you wish, place the cut pieces in lightly moist potting soil—they root easily after a few weeks and make for excellent Christmas presents next year!
AMARYLLIS
This bulb — Amaryllis Hippeastrum — is known for its large, bright, trumpet-shaped flowers. Purchased bulbs have typically been primed to sprout at least one bloom stalk as soon as light and water are provided, often with multiple blooms per stalk. The bulb will be ready to bloom around November, and is available in red, orange, pink, white, striped and ruffled varieties. The bulb’s urge to grow is so great that boxed bulbs that sit too long on store shelves may literally burst a stalk out of the box — but avoid purchasing any in this condition.
CARE: Amaryllis stalks can be top heavy, so make sure the container is heavy enough to counter-balance the weight as it grows or position it in gravel in a non-draining pot. Encourage early flowering by keeping at least one half to two-thirds of the bulb above soil or water. Water thoroughly and place the pot in a cool, bright spot until the bulb sprouts. Then move the pot to a spot with bright sunlight and keep the soil moist but not over-watered. Once the bloom opens, remove the plant from sunlight to prolong the life of the flowers.
We’re fortunate in Florida to be able to grow Amaryllis outdoors. Take your plant outdoors and fertilize to encourage the growth of new leaves, helping the plant store sufficient energy to flower in following years, usually in early spring.
Leave bulbs in original containers for two or more years before repotting, or transplant in the ground. Amaryllis bulbs can be planted outdoors between September and January in Florida. They will perform best if planted in a spot with partial sun and well-drained soil. In heavy shade, they will be less vigorous and will flower poorly.
CHRISTMAS TREES
You might find traditional cut evergreens for sale, but for a live option more suitable for Southwest Florida, consider the Norfolk Island Pine.
Although these trees can be grown in-ground here, that practice is strongly discouraged by the University of Florida Extension Services. Grown in ground, these trees grow quickly, with brittle branches highly prone to storm damage and which in high winds can become potential missiles that destroy surrounding property.
Consider, instead, a container grown version, providing a plant that adds to décor indoors or on a lanai year-round and offering a place to hang delicate holiday decorations.
CARE: Place the Norfolk Island Pine in a brightly lit location facing east, west, or south, rotating periodically for balanced growth. Water thoroughly when the soil surface becomes dry to the touch, assuring that it doesn’t sit in excess water at the bottom of the pot.
From spring to early fall, fertilize the plant with a diluted fertilizer solution every 2 to 4 weeks. A temperature minimum of 55 degrees is ideal. Low relative humidity levels, insufficient light, or excessively dry soil conditions may induce browning of branch tips and lead to the loss of the lower branches.
PAPERWHITES
This is the one plant of the five that will not have an extended post-holiday life. The paperwhite bulb (Narcissus papyraceus) puts all its energy into producing clusters of delicate, mini-daffodil-like, fragrant blossoms. When the blossoms and leaves collapse, the bulb is fully spent of energy and must be discarded. What it lacks in longevity, it makes up for with beauty, fragrance and ease of care.
CARE: Ideally, buy unsprouted bulbs with their papery brown coating and perhaps just a hint of green tips. Plant deeply enough to hold it upright at the base - but do NOT fully cover. Use any soil that holds moisture or position in small pebbles, holding bulbs erect with water reaching just the base.
Given most any bright light conditions, and kept moist, the flower stalks will emerge and blossom within about 4-6 weeks. That means that you need to time the start of growing them to coincide with when you want them to mature for your home or gifting. Paperwhites with inadequate light will grow leggy and tend to flop, in which case a small stake can be used to help keep them erect.
OTHER OPTIONS
Any attractive plant can brighten the holidays. Plants with red berries like the traditional holly or less traditional Wild Coffee join plants like Cyclamen, the herb Rosemary (sometimes sold in topiary tree form) and artificially forced bulbs like Tulips and Hyacinths are widely available as living décor.
Public gardens often create “Christmas trees” from artfully mounted Bromeliads. Even if you profess to not having a “green thumb”, hopefully you’ll give thought to extending your plant’s life, or at least pass it along to someone who will.
Joyce Laubach of Punta Gorda is a Florida Master Gardener volunteering for the Charlotte County Extension Service. She also is a PGI Green Thumb Board Member and a committee member of the Punta Gorda in Bloom initiative.
MASTER GARDENER SESSION
Holiday plants will be the focus at the free, public monthly Master Gardener “Plant Topics” education session at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda from 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 . Come with your questions about this or any other gardening topic. Optional pre-registration available on EventBrite.
The Charlotte County Extension Service and its Master Gardener Program offer a wealth of information via their website, seminars and clinics throughout the year. Check https://sfyl.IFAS.UFL.edu/Charlotte for details of plans and programs. Florida Friendly practices are also detailed at www.GardeningSolutions.IFAS.UFL.edu.
For more information on holiday plants, visit https://bit.ly/3TR4WHm
