Bloom where you are planted is an old adage that applies equally to flowers and people.
When Joanna Shaw and her partner Kathy Hanas relocated here, they planned to be part-time residents.
“We bought a little house, and we were going to be snowbirds,” Shaw said. “We came down and stayed here for a couple of weekends over the winter and decided life would be simpler if we just stayed here.”
They sought to reduce their expenses so they could have “a little more flexibility” in their lives. They sold “the big house” in Massachusetts 12 years ago and bought a small one in South Venice. Shaw is a physical therapist, working part time at ShorePoint Health Venice.
Simpler lifestyle? Check and check.
At least it started that way. Shaw packed about 50 orchids in an old van for the move. Today she owns 175 of the exotic plants and is president of the Venice Area Orchid Society. And she also was inspired to pick up a second hobby.
LOVE FOR ORCHIDS
A native of Massachusetts, Shaw went to school in Pennsylvania. She fell in love with orchids when she walked into the large Orchid Room at Longwood Gardens, a botanical garden near Philadelphia. (At 1,077 acres, Longwood Gardens dwarfs Sarasota’s Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ 15 acres in size.)
“There’s something elegant and exotic about the flowers,” Shaw said. “A lot of them smell good. They have evolved into these crazy shapes and sizes and very seductive looks to try to get the pollinators (bees and moths) to come to them.”
The elegance and subtlety that attract pollinators attract people as well. Shaw bought her first orchid at an orchid show years ago in Amherst, Mass. Anyone considering growing orchids today can take lessons from — and comfort in — Shaw’s early success. She says they’re not as difficult to grow as people believe.
“I was afraid it would die,” she said. “But I brought it home and I kept it in the window.”
It didn’t die.
“The next year I bought a few more and the next year I bought a few more,” Shaw said.
NEED FOR LIGHT AND WATER
To be successful as a grower of light-loving orchids in the winter in snowy New England, you must either own a greenhouse, have lots of window sill space or have special lights. Around 2007, Shaw installed the lights in her modified basement.
“I think my neighbors thought I was growing marijuana,” she said with a laugh. “But it was orchids.”
Shaw’s casual hobby became a serious one when she bought the lights. Her basement collection grew to about 50 plants. She kept them outdoors during the summer and they grew well there.
Shaw and Hanas had already known one another for 10 years when Shaw bought her first orchid. Hanas does not share her partner’s passion for orchids and is patient regarding the way orchids have prominent space outside their home. Their dogs, Lucy, a 12-year-old Doberman pincher, Pebbles, a six-year-old golden retriever, and Bebop, a Havanese of unknown age, adapted to living with the orchids as well.
“That’s a very typical dynamic in an ‘orchid family,’” Shaw said. “One person falls in love with orchids and keeps bringing home a couple more, a couple more and a couple more. The other person (asks), ‘Don’t you have enough now?’
DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENTS
Moving to Florida guaranteed Shaw’s orchids a simpler lifestyle. Growing orchids here, she said, it’s easier to give them light. It’s easier to water them because they want to be watered through and through the pot, by a garden hose. Up North you have to make multiple trips between the thirsty flowers in the basement and your kitchen sink, she said.
New England has dark basements and cramped window sills. Florida has pool cages basking in sunlight, so you can relax and watch your orchids grow big. Shaw keeps many of her flowers near her pool. When they grow big, they flower better, she said.
“You can run your water through them and they like to get good and wet,” she said. But while some people think orchids want to be kept wet, what they really want is to get really wet and then get fully dry before they get wet again. The water must go through the pot and drain out.
Despite their desire for light, orchids need a little shade. Shaw accomplished this by installing a thicker pool cage screen in the area directly above many of her plants.
BACK TO SIMPLIFYING
Shaw and Hanas wanted to simplify their lives by moving permanently to Southwest Florida 12 years ago. Now 62, Shaw says she is ready to better honor that why selling and giving away more orchids than she buys.
“I want to filter them out and only keep my favorites,” she said. “The flip side of a hobby like that is it can tie you down, too. They bring you joy but they also prevent you from doing other things. You realize you have to work yourself in the other direction, to put the balance back.
“We’d like to be able to travel and I don’t want to spend all of my time watering plants.”
She said she will “weed them out” until she has only 75 plants.
SECOND HOBBY FILLS A NEED
Besides her orchids, Shaw also has become known for her pottery.
She was selling her special orchid pots at the recent Venice Area Orchid Society's 55th annual “show and sale” at the Venice Community Center.
Shaw started a small orchid pottery business about eight years ago. Traditionally, orchid growers buy a typical flower pot at a local garden center and drill a couple of extra holes in it to enhance drainage. Unhappy with the pots the stores were selling, Shaw decided to make orchid-specific pots.
She filled the need. The woman whose Northern neighbors may have thought was growing pot was now making pots.
“Orchids like to grow on things, not in things,” Shaw said. “In nature … there would be plenty of room for them to continue to creep along the tree or move along the branch. They are agreeable to grow in pots to make it easy for us, but as soon as you put them into a pot they grow out over the side of it.”
Growers mimic trees by mounting their orchids, but mounted orchids are “naked” and require constant watering. Shaw, and people she knew on Facebook, were looking for pots that were wide but shallow, because deeply potted orchids “rot in the middle,” she said. She patterned the first pot she ever crafted after a casserole dish.
“My feeling was if I could create a pot that’s halfway between a regular flower pot and a branch, that they would thrive on that,” she said. “And it’s turned out to be true. They really do great in those pots and the pots have become really popular.”
Shaw put a picture of one of her early pots on Facebook and received 200 comments from people who wanted her to manufacture them. Her newly discovered artistic acumen surprised her. Society members encouraged her to sell the pots at the Venice orchid show. She was nervous about it but she set up a table. They were sold out in two hours.
“That’s an amazing gift to give an artist or someone who is not even sure if they are an artist,” she said of her early success. “I didn’t have to go through that period where I put stuff out on the table” and people walked past it.
“It was just a niche. There was nobody else really doing it. It turned out all these people were really just looking for something unusual and interesting to plant their orchids in.”
Shaw says there is a “very big demand” for orchid pottery today and other artists are stepping up, including a woman in North Port. Shaw enjoys going out into her garage, turning up the music and making pots. Most of her vessels now sell for between $20 and $35.
But other responsibilities tug at her time. (Even a prolific orchid grower needs to maintain her yard.)
Shaw did some research. She decided against hiring someone to make pots for her to sell. She has a website (https://orchidpottery.com) and Facebook page where she posts pictures, but she doesn’t sell her pots online. She sells at the Venice show and at two small events in Bradenton each year. Shows can bring in a couple thousand dollars per weekend. It’s a nice supplemental income and it finances her orchid purchases.
Selling pots online would require time she doesn’t have to give and shipping is “ridiculous,” she said.
Filling her small home with shipping material also would harm the couple’s simple lifestyle.
“It’s just a hobby,” Shaw said. “It’s just a pleasant diversion for me. I never set out to be a potter. I set out to be an orchid grower.”
JOIN THE ORCHID SOCIETY
The Venice Area Orchid Society conducts meetings at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, year round, at the Venice Community Center. There is a $20 membership fee. Potential members are encouraged to attend a couple of times to see if it’s a good fit before joining officially. For more information, go to vaos.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.