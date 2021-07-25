Don't forget art when putting together your home’s interior design. It can make or break the look of any room.
Quality pieces tie a room together and use space to its best advantage, creating interest and showcasing your personality.
Poor choices can make your home seem cluttered or chaotic.
In addition, studies have shown art can impact a person’s long-term happiness. Presented in ideal spaces, it can create a calming, peaceful and relaxing environment.
We looked at current trends and have some tips to help you make smart and stylish decisions.
GETTING STARTED
First, consider colors, themes, shapes, room furnishings as well as the size and placement of art pieces.
Your options should not be limited by the style of your home. It's OK to mix traditional, contemporary and more rustic elements. Your personal taste is most important because you’ll be looking at these rooms every day.
Interior Designer Doreen Decapua of Interior Concepts by Doreen in Venice said, “Art is a very personal thing”. Even so, she recommends choosing art that goes with your color scheme.
If your family members have different design tastes, be prepared to compromise so everyone can enjoy the experience.
Art is more than paintings. Embracing a variety of objects — such as metal or wood sculptures, or glass, ceramic or clay creations — creates unique “talking points.” Placement can include walls, floors, shelves and tables.
If your décor is a neutral palette, consider bringing in some colorful pieces to lift your spirits and provide positive energy. If a room is filled with color, consider adding some monochromatic pieces such as a black and white landscape or metal sculptures.
One popular trend is hanging plates and platters together on a wall to create a unique pattern. They can be wall-mounted or displayed on shelving. Circular shapes can compliment or contrast other shapes in the room.
PAINTINGS AND PHOTOGRAPHS
Landscapes and nature scenes, whether paintings or photographs, are popular in our area. You can incorporate nature with earthy palettes, natural wood elements, or abstracts that reflect natural forms and shapes. The “biophilic” design movement recognizes our well-being relies on the quality of our relationships to the natural world, so green is a huge trend in current décor.
Alicia Scott, owner of Punta Gorda’s Room by Room Furnishings, said her clients really appreciate framed acrylic and resin paintings with coastal themes featuring waterfront scenes or abstract paintings incorporating water-related color tones.
Decapua agrees that environmental themes are a big trend. “It’s soothing and relaxing to people, and getting back to nature makes them more grounded.”
Her clients find contemporary and graphic art the most appealing.
Mixed media sculptures hand-crafted locally with wood and metal are also popular, especially those involving local birds or other natural elements from our area.
“People want to know their story,” said Scott who features the work of local artists in her showroom. “Most people want that local artist touch”.
BE ADVENTUROUS
Are you a world traveler? Incorporate elements from your trips such as Native American carvings, Chinese pottery, European needlepoint or Australian metal sculptures. Or just hang pictures of destinations you want to visit on your walls as inspiration.
ADD MEMORIES AND MEMENTOS
Create a wall of memories with family photos or mementos. Embrace the movement that’s revitalizing the traditional art-making processes. “Granny Chic” is one of the top 2021 trends, from wisteria watercolors to vintage décor, the grand millennial grandeur combines comfort with classic charm.
GO RETRO
Retro-inspired pictures and prints involving female figures celebrate and honor strong female leaders.
Female or male statement portraits in traditional or contemporary styles or animal portraits can appeal to our emotions.
SHAKE IT UP
Consider mixing modern abstract paintings with traditional furniture, or elegant, refined portraits with minimalist furnishings.
Abstract “shape” art, mosaics, and geometric patterns can compliment the mid-century modern style. Black and white abstracts can work with most décor styles.
HAVE FUN
Many people are embracing the “pop art” trend, which utilizes heavy inking, action lines, characters, and bright colors of vintage comics to make a statement.
“Virtual escapism” is a surreal art that offers an escape within the confines of our own homes, transporting us to utopian dreamscapes and dystopian fantasies, blurring the boundaries between fantasy and reality.
Experiment with technologically unique digital works or three-dimensional creations, like colorful Lego art.
Art has been known to be transformative. It can add character, create a positive energy and inspiration in any space, and make it memorable. Art will help your home come alive!
(box)
ART TIPS
Set the Mood. Select art that you love, and styles that will invoke the emotions, comfort, hope and inspiration you want everyone to experience in that particular space.
Size It Up. A common mistaken in selecting wall art is choosing the wrong size for the space. Measure your wall before you shop to get an idea of what to search for, then measure the piece (or multiple pieces) you’re considering and mark the edges on the wall with removable painter’s tape to get an idea how they fit. Make sure the piece (or combination) is not too small, or it obstructs any access to the room or the furnishings.
Show It Off. Hang wall art at eye level so it can be enjoyed to the max!
