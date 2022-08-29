Just as many people are choosing to incorporate organic foods into their diets and substituting cleaning products with harsh chemicals with more natural options, they also are seeking healthier choices in their cosmetic and skincare products.
Some are trying to avoid irritants that may cause allergic reactions, rashes and redness. Others are concerned about the ingredients absorbed by their skin entering their bloodstreams and potentially cause cancers or other illnesses.
Some ingredients that experts have recommended people avoid include parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic dyes, propylene or polyethylene glycol, glyceryl stearate, sodium lauryl or laureth sulfate, synthetic chemical fragrances, phthalates, aluminum, petrolatum, dye #4, and triclosan.
These can be found in insect repellents, sunscreens, any lotions or creams, shampoos or soaps, body washes, deodorants, moisturizers, conditioners, perfumes, hairsprays, gels, serums, masks, facial powders or foundations, lip balms or lipsticks, eye shadows, eyeliners, mascaras, makeup removers, and even some bath soaks.
That’s a lot to consider, so many people seek out natural products they think will have safer and more beneficial ingredients. These items often have more recognizable ingredients like argon oil, apple juice, lemon juice, jojoba oil, coconut oil, almond oil, sesame oil, and other plant-based extracts. Many also list various vitamins and minerals as well as natural preservatives like salts, sugars, honey or grapefruit seed extract.
CERTIFIED ORGANIC
However, not all “natural” products contain all-natural ingredients, so look for products labeled certified “organic”. That means they cannot include parabens, silicone, paraffin, colorants, or synthesis perfumes They use essential oils for fragrance, and they also have other benefits. For example, tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties, and lavender oil is very calming.
Debra Pascal and her husband Jude own SBS Beauty Supply in Port Charlotte which offers natural hair care and skin care products. Debra, a licensed cosmetologist said their shampoos and conditioners are tea tree oil based, and are paraben and sulfate free.
Debra said “If “curly girls” need curl “taming” for frizzy hair, this is perfect.”
They also have organic facial soaps with coco butter, Vitamin E, and tea tree oils, as well as vegetable and fruit based soaps such as lemon, carrot, and papaya, which help to fade dark spots, and cream moisturizers.
Michaela Fischoff, beauty manager at JC Penney in Port Charlotte and a trained esthetician, said the options available to today’s consumer are wonderful, including what she calls “clean beauty” options.
“Clean beauty products are usually formulated without parabens, phalates, SLS, formaldehyde, mineral oil, etc.," she said. "These ingredients have a history of causing irritation and skin reactions. They can also cause harm to the environment as they are rinsed down the drain and released into the earth. Clean beauty provides us with solutions for those who have skin sensitivities or are looking for more eco-friendly options.”
For any basic skincare routine, she recommends a cleanser, a treatment, a moisturizer and sun protection.
Different skin types require appropriate cleansers. For example, dry skin requires a cream-based cleanser while oily skin does better with one that is gel-based. Treatments could either be a serum or a toner with high doses of ingredients meant to combat aging, dehydration, acne, or hyper pigmentation.
A 'MUST HAVE'
Moisturizers are a “must have” for all skin types.
Fischoff said moisturized skin heals and repairs itself quicker, creates a great canvas for flawless makeup application — helping people look “healthy and vibrant”. Using a product with the appropriate Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is crucial because the sun’s rays can damage the skin and cause it to age faster.
Her favorite skincare product ingredients are hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, and niacinamide (Vitamin B3).
Some skincare products also include ingredients like aluminum or lead that require mining and other processes that produce a great deal of pollution as well as causing harm to surrounding plants and animals.
Most natural beauty product ingredients are farmed and manufactured organically, meaning fewer chemicals seep into the environment and damage ecosystems. Many natural beauty products are biodegradable and use more natural packaging instead of plastic.
And some big brands continue to test their products on animals, while many manufacturers of natural products forego animal testing. And even if they do they ensure the humane treatment of the animals.
Besides beauty product stores, health food stores, and retailers, we also have some innovative entrepreneurs that manufacture and market their own organic products right here in Southwest Florida.
One creator of natural bliss is Lola Blue Living in North Port. Her artisanal, handcrafted products include soaps, deodorants, CBD crèmes, sugar body polish, essential oils, lip balm, body sprays, soy candles and bug sprays.
There is a Naples Soap Company retail location at Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village. Store manager Jennifer Marriotti said Deanna Wallin started the company by offering only one bar of homemade soap. Now, there are 11 stores offering many natural beauty care options, crafted with hand-picked ingredients. They don’t make all their own products, but they only acquire natural self-care items.
Marriotti said one of the most important and beneficial ingredients for people living in this area is Vitamin C, especially if they’re in the sun a lot and want to remove dark spots. The store has serums, face washes and toners that include the nutrient. Her favorite is a facial serum that includes 20% Vitamin C and agave plant stem cell gel moisturizer. “I’ve been here two years. The difference in my skin is incredible!”
Their number one best seller is their Body Butter, made with cocoa butter and scented with essential oils. They also have a Sea Salt Scrub, made from ocean sea salt and shea butter, as well as shampoo and conditioner bars that can be enjoyed by both men and women.
But just because products are labeled natural or organic doesn't mean they work the same on everyone.
“That’s where a beauty consultant becomes your best friend in helping you select what is right for you," Fischoff said.
Organic products also tend to be more expensive, and they have a shorter shelf life. But for many who appreciate the benefits to their skin and the environment. they are priceless.
What Are Certified Organic Beauty Products?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict standards. Organic products must be made of naturally derived, farmed or raised ingredients, and any pesticides or fertilizers used must be from an approved and regulated list. They must have absolutely no genetically modified organisms (GMOs) or growth hormones, have no irradiation used in the production process, and must contain at least 70 percent organic content (excluding water) to claim they are organic, use the word organic, or feature a seal on the front of the packaging.
Hadley King, M.D., a board certified dermatologist, said there are four tiers of organic:
100 percent Organic: Contains only organically produced ingredients and is permitted to display the USDA Organic seal.
Organic: Contains at least 95 percent organically produced ingredients and is also permitted to display the USDA seal.
Made with Organic Ingredients: Contains at least 70 percent organic ingredients, but not permitted to display the USDA seal.
Less than 70 percent Organic Ingredients: Not permitted to use the term organic or display the seal anywhere on the packaging, but are allowed to identify organically produced items within the ingredient list (usually noted with an asterisk).
Best Organic Beauty Product Ingredients
There are many powerful elements that can be included in organic products, but one of our local experts, Michaela Fischoff, said these are her favorites:
Vitamin C : a “do-it-all” ingredient that stimulates collagen and elastin production to help maintain what Fischoff calls a youthful “bouncy” appearance. It also helps to brighten and even out skin pigmentation over time, and helps protect your skin barrier from free-radical damage and water loss.
Hyaluronic acid: a moisture molecule holding four times its weight in water. It’s a humectant, meaning it helps to draw moisture from your environment and utilize it to help maintain your skin’s healthiest hydration levels throughout the day.
Niacinamide (vitamin B3): assists in repairing the skin with anti-aging benefits, reducing redness and inflammation, helping to regulate oil production and healing acne-prone skin.
TIP:
Natural Mosquito Repellents
Ditch the bug spray! Instead use scents that deter mosquitoes such as lavender, citronella, eucalyptus, grapefruit, lemongrass, clove, peppermint, basil, cedar wood, rosemary, pine oil, and chili pepper
