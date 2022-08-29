Natural and organic

Many people are choosing natural and organic cosmetics and skin care products because they think they are healthier and better for the planet.

Just as many people are choosing to incorporate organic foods into their diets and substituting cleaning products with harsh chemicals with more natural options, they also are seeking healthier choices in their cosmetic and skincare products.

Some are trying to avoid irritants that may cause allergic reactions, rashes and redness. Others are concerned about the ingredients absorbed by their skin entering their bloodstreams and potentially cause cancers or other illnesses.

Natural beauty

Both men and women are looking for fewer chemicals and preservatives and more natural ingredients in their skincare and beauty products.


Go natural

People with skin irritations and allergies often look for more natural and organic ingredients in their cosmetics and skincare products.
