There are many sources for creative entertainment, but not a lot that offer opportunities for children to make cherished keepsakes. There's even fewer that would be considered environmentally friendly.
To fill those needs, Ashley Demarais started her own art and craft online store called Ink & Trinket Kids to provide meaningful and sustainable craft kits for children.
Demarais, a Southwest Floridian native, operates her business out of her Cape Coral home to earn an income while she's a stay-at-home mom. Her two young boys, now ages 6 and 12, provided the inspiration and motivation for her move from the workforce to entrepreneurship.
“My oldest son loved to craft, but there were rarely any craft kits available that interested him, so we were constantly searching for projects and materials to design our own. We ended up with closets full of craft materials, and tons of memories to go along with, so I set out to share our favorites with others.”
She found that students attending educational programs and summer camps at a local environmental center enjoyed her crafty creations as much as her son did.
Her youngest son's special needs prompted her to make her craft kits available through her online store.
“When my youngest was born, and his therapy needs interfered with my work schedule, I left my job, put together a few craft kits, and set off to sell at trade shows. We later opened an Etsy shop, then our own website, and soon replaced my teaching salary with the family business.”
Demarais says her current most unique product is her DIY Cork Boats craft kit. “They double as a pool or bath toy.” But she thinks being environmentally friendly is the true uniqueness of her business.
“What really makes our company unique is our focus on sustainability. The craft industry is ripe with throw away projects and packaging waste. The majority of our kits are made with natural materials that can be played with or displayed for years to come. We also make the extra effort to reduce packaging waste by using smaller packages that are recyclable, biodegradable, or reusable.”
A few of her craft kits were even created as a way to encourage and engage children in recycling.
“The cork boats were initially part of a summer camp I hosted at the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. The kids were given tubs of materials like Styrofoam cups, cereal boxes, and other packaging waste and asked to build a boat that could not only float, but could also hold weight. The group whose boat could hold the most toy passengers won the competition.”
FAMILY IMPACT
Demarais’ children aren’t just product testers. The online store allows them to learn what it takes to run a successful business.
“Starting a business allowed my family to achieve a level of freedom and flexibility that we never could have actualized otherwise. Raising a family in this economy seems almost impossible at times, and childcare costs are high enough to push many women out of the workforce. Through the process, they’ve additionally been able to pick up entrepreneurial skills that they may not have otherwise been exposed to.”
Her sons engage in various roles the day-to-day operations.
“My kids have been heavily involved in nearly everything related to the business. My oldest helped me pick out our first crafts, and my youngest helps me design new ones. They both attend every trade show with us, test products and even assist with marketing. Running the business has really helped them to identify their different skill sets, and hone in on the types of work they’d like to do when they’re older.”
Demarais says the experience opportunity has strengthened their individual skills.
“My youngest son, despite his speech impairment, has a real knack for public speaking and will likely go on to become a teacher. He doesn’t mind being in front of a camera, and is quite comfortable in a sales position. My oldest is a bit shyer, and prefers the technological aspects of the job. He’s currently learning how to edit film so he can help with social media marketing. Ultimately, opening the business, and making them a part of it, has provided them the opportunity to explore a variety of career options, and establish firm identities.”
COMMUNITY IMPACT
Demarais says being able to interact with local groups helped get her business off the ground.
“Our community has played a huge role in our company’s success. Many of our first sales took place at events hosted by garden clubs, churches, and city parks.”
To show her appreciation, Demarais has committed to contributing her craft kits to organizations who would benefit from them but have budget constraints. “We always strive to give back to the community by helping educators and non-profit organizations in our area with supply donations and event programming.”
This commitment has allowed her to build relationships with many well known loacl associations.
“We often team up with the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center to assist with their programming needs. We’ve also been able to donate materials and craft ideas to help support organizations like Myles Message, PAWsitive Kids Camp, and will soon be making a large supply donation to Valerie’s House in Fort Myers.”
These collaborations, in turn, have helped Demarais achieve her som eof her conservation, education and pet rehoming goals. “This year we’ve been able to provide materials to several local organizations that support wildlife conservation, mental health services, a variety of education initiatives, and have even been able to help foster pets get adopted.”
THE FUTURE
Demarais would like to expand her Ink & Trinket online kids craft store beyond the operations of her home and hire a few employees. She would like to offer other parents in need of flexibility the opportunity to work with her company.
“These employees would help us to fill orders, and allow me to direct my efforts toward the development of online DIY classes, additional supplemental lessons to go along with our craft kits, and monthly subscription services.”
She’s currently doing training in social media marketing to virtually expand her business.
She also wants to grow her philanthropic and environmental efforts as well.
“Our current goal is to become carbon negative within the next 5 years, but we’d ideally reach the point that we can offer grant funding to non-profit organizations that promote environmental conservation, animal welfare, wildlife rehabilitation, literacy initiatives, and mental health services.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.