In the age of Pinterest, kids’ Valentine’s have come a long way from handmade hearts fashioned from construction paper and glitter.
A quick internet search yields a plethora of ideas ranging from the very simple such as printable cards saying “You Make My Heart POP” attached to a small bag of popcorn to more elaborate approaches such as instructions on how to make your own heart-shaped lollipops. Take a quick stroll down the holiday aisle of Target or Walmart and you will also find a variety of already assembled, pre-packaged Valentine’s with small trinkets like temporary tattoos, bracelets, pencils and, of course, candy.
Katie Forbes, the vice principal of Charlotte Preparatory School, shares what she’s seen in her over 10 years of teaching elementary and middle school aged children, “When I first began my teaching career, Valentine's Day wasn't much different than I remembered it. Students would exchange cards with their classmates. Over the years, it has changed. Students love to bring in small gifts and candy is typically included in the gift-giving.”
Punta Gorda mother of three, Jennifer Carland has been prepping Valentine’s with her children for five years and finds ways to let her children take the lead while being creative and efficient, “I have done elaborate gifts like personalized night lights, but much prefer the card kits for ease and quick turn around! Essentially I let my kids decide what they want to give and make sure they are included in the process so they, too, can enjoy the creation process.”
It’s not just the Valentine’s that are evolving, but the containers for receiving them too. What were once paper bags inscribed in crayon with a child’s name are now carefully decorated boxes, often with an eye catching theme.
“One year was just a box we cut a hole in and decorated and the other time had to be a book character, which was much more elaborate and time consuming," Carland said."I don’t even remember having boxes”when I was a child. I remember decorating paper bags and everyone doing the card drop into the bags sitting on our school desks.”
While Valentine’s have evolved, the time-honored tradition of exchanging them has not. Classroom Valentine exchanges and parties are still a favorite for children and their teachers (as well as the parents dutifully filling out their children’s cards in the background).
“Valentine's Day is a big deal at Charlotte Prep," Forbes said. "The students and staff make sure everyone feels loved that day.
"The exchanges vary from age group but the overall idea is to make sure everyone is included. Our middle school students often bring in surprises for their teachers and their entire class."
They also invite grandparents to watch a performance and enjoy a treat or get gifts while they are here, Forbes said.
DIY VALENTINE PROJECTS
CUPID'S PARTY POPCORN
A sweet and salty treat that’s a crowd pleaser for all your little sweethearts and their friends.
Ingredients:
10 cups of air popped or microwaved plain popcorn
Salt
3 tbsp. of salted butter
3 cups mini marshmallows
Valentine’s M&M’s (holiday colors)
Red and pink sprinkles
Salt popcorn liberally while still hot and set aside. Make the marshmallow mixture by melting the butter on medium heat and then add the mini marshmallows. Stir until completely melted and remove from heat. Slowly fold the marshmallow mixture onto the popcorn a little at a time until completely covered. Pour marshmallowed popcorn mixture onto a lined baking sheet. Use a spatula to flatten and even popcorn out onto the sheet. Embellish the popcorn with Valentine colored M&M’s candies and sprinkles while it is still warm and sticky. Allow to cool before breaking apart to serve.
— Two Sisters Crafting via Pinterest
DIY HEART CRAYON VALENTINES
Make colorfully unique and functional Valentine’s with these DIY heart crayon instructions:
Materials Needed:
Broken Crayola crayons in a variety of colors with paper wrapping removed — cut into ¼”-½” pieces
Heart shaped silicone mold
Cardstock
Preheat oven to 250 degrees and place broken crayons in hearts of silicone mold. Put the tray on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes or until melted. Carefully remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before removing the crayons from the silicone mold. Print Valentine’s on cardstock saying “You color my world!” and adhere to each cooled heart crayon. — A little CLAIREification via Pinterest
HAPPY VALEN-SLIME'S DAY CARDS
It’s no secret, kids LOVE slime. The only thing they love more than making it, is sharing it with friends. Create slimy Valentine’s for their classmates with this easy DIY recipe:
Materials needed:
1- 6oz bottle of red or pink Elmer’s Glitter Glue
Red or pink glitter
Baking soda
Contact lens solution containing boric acid and sodium borate
Small plastic containers
Cardstock
In a large mixing bowl, add 6oz bottle of glitter glue, ½ tsp. of baking soda, ¼ cup of water, glitter and mix thoroughly. Slowly mix in 1 ½ tbsp of contact lens solution. Knead and stretch the mixture thoroughly until it becomes less sticky. You may add a little more contact solution in small amounts until the desired consistency is reached. Put a small amount in plastic containers and adorn each with a cardstock label that says “Will you be my Valen-Slime?” Don’t forget to make an extra batch to enjoy at home! Be sure to wash hands after playing and store in an airtight container. — The Best Ideas for Kids via Pinterest
VALENTINE "HEART ATTACK"
Surprise children with love notes of your own. Cut out 14 of your own “conversation hearts” from pastel colored cardstock or construction paper. Write a reason why you love them on each one, such as “You are kind and thoughtful” and “You are helpful”. Tape a new heart on their bedroom door each day in February until Valentine’s Day. — Skip to my Lou via Pinterest
