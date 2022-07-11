Year after year, the weather doesn’t change much in Southwest Florida. We have six months of warm temperatures and hurricane threats, followed by six months of milder and less harsh conditions.
This encourages about 330,000 people annually to move to Florida. Many come to exchange snow for sunshine; some need help understanding hurricane season.
That’s where Bob Harrigan and his fellow meteorologists come in. When the weather becomes noteworthy, when storms build in the Caribbean and threaten the coast of Florida, Harrigan and his peers at local TV stations from Tampa to Fort Myers forecast and track storms and help educate viewers about what to expect and how to prepare for what's ahead.
While TV and radio were once the meteorologists' main means of communicating, they now have other tools in their arsenal.
Social media now allows residents to keep track of storms even after the power goes out or while they drive to a safer location. Harrigan, who has worked at ABC7 for 37 years — including 23 as the station’s chief meteorologist —and his peers are online as well.
That’s a good thing for residents. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The remaining five months are expected to be active, with the overall number of storms predicted to be higher than average, according to forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Hurricane Agatha kicked off the Pacific hurricane season early on Memorial Day Weekend in Mexico.
Nearly four decades ago, when Harrigan began his tenure at WWSB, most TV stations had 30-minute newscasts at noon, 6 and 11, with brief cut-ins on the networks’ morning shows. Nowadays Harrigan contributes to weekday newscasts at 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m.
But he also posts regularly on Facebook. The newsroom has more than 100,000 subscribers; Harrigan has 42,000 of his own. In addition, ABC7 viewers can track storms using the station’s First Alert Weather phone app. They can get breaking news on the ABC7 app and stream ABC7 on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.
FORECASTING EVOLUTION
A degree related to atmospheric science can lead to a wide array of challenging careers. When the deep-voiced Harrigan was attending the University of Kansas, a professor urged him to consider TV news. He took a course in TV production, liked it and pursued a career in broadcasting. He never thought he’d be in TV news nearly 40 years and there would be something called “social media.”
“When I got into the business no one had access to the radar except for television stations,” Harrigan said during an interview at ABC7’s downtown Sarasota office. “That's evolved now that everyone has access to radar. Everyone is a meteorologist.”
People now look at their phones and check their computers to see where a storm is moving or how soon it will rain. They use that information to plan their lives and make important decision like, should the wedding be indoors or outside?
All this access to information is very reassuring to the many people who remember the devastation of Hurricane Charley in 2004. Some of the information is automated, but a lot of it doesn’t get online on its own. Someone has to generate the content that users see, from the National Weather Service (weather.gov) to The Weather Channel (weather.com) and ABC7 (mysuncoast.com). Harrigan enjoys his expanded role online.
“The reason I got into this business was basically to alert people to dangerous tornadoes, hurricanes, whatever it may be, and always found that fascinating,” he said. “So now it seems like everything is becoming so automated, that we're getting alerts on our phone. If there's a severe thunderstorm warning for your house, “BOOM,” you're alerted. Technology is really helping people get informed when it comes to severe weather and storms like hurricanes.
AUDIENCE EXPECTATIONS
Viewers “want to know that you're in touch with them, and you can be, without breaking into programming; and then we've got the weather app that we update automatically,” Harrigan said.
Because of the internet, government weather specialists such as NOAA (noaa.gov) are no longer faceless data pushers. Cable TV networks such as The Weather Channel, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News add to the highly saturated media mix in weather news.
Meanwhile, according to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, weather has become big business.
“Weather data once fell mainly under the government’s National Weather Service,” a Wharton report said. “But the field of commercial weather has grown to include 350 companies whose combined annual revenues in the last two years has increased by 50% to an estimated $3 billion a year.”
Viewer habits have changed significantly since Harrigan began his career. Now, in an era when journalists are building their “brands” online, some broadcast meteorologists have become entrepreneurs and incorporated themselves as media entities.
“I've heard of meteorologists going out on their own and doing their own thing now,” he said. “I mean you get away from the minutiae of news. If you just want weather you can go to the weather.”
A change like that has never been on Harrigan’s radar.
Talented television journalists rarely stay in one place for long. Harrigan has worked with hundreds who passed through ABC7 with dreams of working at stations in Tampa, Miami, Atlanta and elsewhere. But the Kansas native found his home in Southwest Florida and remained content to stay here. Sarasota, after all, is part of the 13th largest TV market (Tampa-St. Petersburg).
COMMUNITY-MINDED
While Harrigan jokes that he is “getting old” at 62, he says that one of the keys to his longevity is that he gets out in the community.
Harrigan volunteers with several nonprofit organizations, raising money and awareness. He provides hurricane and severe weather seminars for area residents. He has been recognized by Bradenton-Sarasota's Spark Growth as an area "Thought Leader" and was a featured panelist for their talk about technology, weather and the future.
As viewers adopt more digital technology related to weather into their daily lives, they also enjoy watching cable TV anchors such as Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel stand outside in storms. That’s not Harrigan’s style. He’s a scientist first; entertaining the audience is secondary.
If he had not fallen in love with broadcasting his first job might have been as a weather observer in Alaska.
He then fell in love with and married Susan Eason Harrigan, 16 years ago. She runs My Breast Friends 941, a nonprofit organization that provides services related to breast cancer (mybreastfriends941.org). They have a daughter.
Harrigan also fell in love with Southwest Florida, where he has the opportunity — more so than in Alaska — to record the following video weather report on Memorial Day for Facebook:
“Here we are guys. A beautiful sunny day. Look out for storms in the afternoon,” Harrigan said as he drove a golf cart past a handful of horses near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County. Horses and riders celebrate the holiday by riding in the bay together.
“Horses on the bay,” Harrigan says in that deep, broadcaster voice.
“Horses,” repeated grandson Brady, 7, perhaps a future meteorologist.
