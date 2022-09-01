Unfiltered is an adjective defined as not having been toned down, censored, or edited, according to the Collins English Dictionary,
This definition is prominently displayed on the front door of Unfiltered Punta Gorda — a bohemian style coffee house and artistic marketplace located downtown.
Geanie Folder, of Bartow, created the whimsical retail chain called Unfiltered by drawing on her childhood experiences. The first store is in Bartow and the third is coming soon to Lakeland.
HISTORIC HAVENS
Unfiltered Punta Gorda is in a circa 1890 building that has been occupied by multiple businesses over the years. Folder has colorfully transformed the space with eclectic artisan wares and impressive murals that invite small crowds to explore each of its six decorated rooms and outdoor spaces.
“I wanted a business that felt like a home,” she explained, “ I had always envisioned that when my last kid left home that I would find a way to make a place for people who just wanted to be somewhere beautiful.”
In 2019, Folder stumbled across the two story historical building that later became Unfiltered Bartow. “The minute I walked into that building I just knew.”
Initially, she wasn’t interested in running a coffee shop, but that changed when she imagined herself inside the old building. “I often say that building chose me. I almost felt like I didn’t have a choice in it. I just knew I had to do it.”
She opened the doors of Unfiltered Bartow in 2020 but temporarily closed 10 days later because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To stay afloat during that time, she focused on takeout food.
The same landlord who owns the historic Bartow building came across another one for sale on Taylor Street in Punta Gorda. Folder opened Unfiltered Punta Gorda there in January.
REIMAGINED ART PIECES
An artist herself, Folder wanted to create beautiful spaces for local artists that offered a light menu as well as coffee and tea.
She collects pieces of vintage clothes and reimagines them into new pieces.
“My mother was a seamstress. There’s something about the hum of a sewing machine that’s magic to me personally.
“I sew from really old, worn out clothing that people just discard. I’m always looking for old, vintage clothing from the late 1800’s, 1900’s all the way through the 70’s and I rip all that up, dye it and then I sculpt it back on a dress form and make clothes, purses, anything. I have such a love for fabric that I will find something to do with it.”
She plans to sell her creations along with the wares of other local artists in her three stores. Nothing is mass produced, she said, except the coffee and teas.
“The merchandise we sell is all either handmade, homemade or artisan driven merchandise and vintage.”
Folder feels most at home surrounded by vintage artifacts.
“I just find such beauty in things that have been around for a long time. There’s just something about surrounding yourself with things that have lived on previously. New things don’t seem to be authentic to me, they don’t have any soul.”
Even the shops' decor includes items that have been reclaimed. "We don’t buy anything new. We try to be good stewards of our planet and just recycle.”
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS
Folder's thriftiness is rooted in her childhood. “Even though I don’t have to have that mentality, it was instilled in me early on and I don’t really know any different.”
Folder grew up homeless. After her mother left, Folder said she and her four younger siblings traveled across the country with their father and primarily lived out of their car. "We just learned to be very frugal and to make do with what we had.”
Occasionally, they would take shelter for awhile in an old abandoned home. Folder said her father was a painter by trade and provided her and her siblings with paint to brighten the places up.
Folder thinks this experience sparked her fondness for old buildings and brightly painted walls.
“It’s brought me this little pink house that I just love so much,” she said of the Punta Gorda store.
Despite the challenges of her youth, she has maintained a positive outlook and feels the experiences gave her a strong sense of appreciation, resiliency and lessons in creativity.
“I had this great adventurous life. It instilled upon me something that gave me wanderlust. That gave me adventure. This crazy life that I’ve lived served me well.”
OWN RECIPES
Many of her businesses' menu items are from Folder’s own recipes — a talent she acquired from providing meals to her younger siblings with limited resources.
“I learned how to make soup on the side of the road for us all with just five dollars.” As a nod to that part of her childhood, Folder still offers $5 soup with bread through the winter months at her coffee shops.
Serving coffee pays homage to her youth as well. "I remember my Dad giving us coffee when we were little. We’d wake up in the car and my Dad would divvy us out coffee. It reminds me of friendships and of family.”
Folder said she uses the allure of homemade chef-inspired eats and fresh brewed beverages to ensure her store doors stay open. The limited cuisine could also be considered culinary art but with all the feel-good vibes of comfort food.
“I wanted a place for us artists to come and work and sell our merchandise and open a small cafe with limited food in order to pay the rent.”
COLLABORATION IS KEY
Folder said she has a team of people she collaborates with — including other artists — to maintain business operations.
While she makes many of the soups and baked goods on-site once a week, she also has a chef, Fatima Triana, who helps imagine new recipes. “Fatima and I collaborate on food. I will tell her ‘Fatima, take this home, play around with it, make me something really incredible and bring it back to the store. I trust you 100%.’”
Artist Connie Gatewood, who works at Unfiltered Punta Gorda, routinely teaches classes at the store.
“She’s very artsy and very good at that," Folder said of Gatewood. "I don’t have a problem reaching out and finding people who do things that I’m not that good at.”
Folder collaborated with a fellow artist and friend, Linda Cassels, to provide the mural paintings at her two current locations. Cassels, of Arcadia, has painted large scale murals on historical buildings all over downtown Arcadia and Lakeland.
ARTFUL EVENTS
Upon opening in Punta Gorda, Folder hosted an Alice in Wonderland themed dinner party on her patio.
“I want a party. That’s my thing. I want an experience. My whole company is experience based," she said.“We sold 40 tickets for that and sold out in an hour and a half.”
Folder enjoys hosting dinner parties because they create an experience. “I love food but I love food by design. I want to be able to control it and say: 'This is what I want to cook and this is how many people I want to cook for' – just like my home.”
In the fall, Folder plans to have them regularly. “When the weather starts to cool down and we can use our patio area again, we will be hosting these intimate, themed dinner parties. We’d like to be able to do those every weekend.”
Folder said the themed dinners are party of her business model. “It’s a little bit of retail, some art classes, a light lunch and a party. There’s nothing more magical than the scope of people when the lights are on, the food is phenomenal, and the music is there. Those are the things I like to be known by.”
VISION FOR THE FUTURE
“My goal is to have five buildings in five years,” Folder said.
She plans to open the third Unfiltered location in Lakeland sometime later this year. It will be managed by one of Folder's four sons. “He will take a more active role and I hope to be able to focus more on product development and sewing.”
Folder also has plans to continue to grow Unfiltered Punta Gorda. Because they see most of their foot traffic during the Punta Gorda Farmers Market on Saturdays, Folder plans to make use of the vacant lot that accompanies the property.
“In the fall, we want to start our own market in the empty lot with our own vendors.”
UNFILTERED PUNTA GORDA
321 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda
Phone: 813-481-1234
Website: unfilteredbartow.com
OTHER STORES
Unfiltered Bartow, 160 S Broadway Ave, Bartow.
Opening Soon:
Unfiltered Lakeland, 801 E Main St., Lakeland
