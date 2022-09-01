Staff at Unfiltered Punta Gorda

Connie Gatewood (left), Owner Geanie Folder (middle) and Fatima Triana (right) at Unfiltered Punta Gorda, a downtown cafe and artisan marketplace.

 Nicole Stitz

Unfiltered is an adjective defined as not having been toned down, censored, or edited, according to the Collins English Dictionary, 

This definition is prominently displayed on the front door of Unfiltered Punta Gorda — a bohemian style coffee house and artistic marketplace located downtown.

Giant cup

Unfiltered Punta Gorda is in a circa 1890 building that Geanie Folder has colorfully transformed with eclectic artisan wares and impressive murals that invite small crowds to explore each of its six decorated rooms and outdoor spaces.
Unfiltered Punta Gorda owner Geanie Folder.

Whimsical and vintage setting

Geanie Folder feels most at home surrounded by vintage artifacts. “I just find such beauty in things that have been around for a long time. There’s just something about surrounding yourself with things that have lived on previously. New things don’t seem to be authentic to me, they don’t have any soul.”
Some of the goodies at Unfiltered Punta Gorda

Many of menu items are from Genie Folder’s own recipes.


Whimsical cafe

Unfiltered Punta Gorda is a whimsical cafe and artisan marketplace.
Gathering spot for artists

Unfiltered Punta Gorda is a place for artists to gather for wine and snacks while they discuss their craft.
Outside view of Unfiltered Punta Gorda

Unfiltered Punta Gorda is at 321 Taylor Street in Punta Gorda.
