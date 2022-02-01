Here's a place to check out for date night or just a fun evening with friends.
Patrons at this CinéBistro Siesta Key can kick back in reclining seats and eat a fine meal while viewing feature presentations.
“What we as a movie theater try to show to all who come is that CineBistro is more than a place to go see movies, which is why we try to be creative in hosting many different public events to bring people together,” said CMX Cinemas Director of Marketing Jared Comess.
CinéBistro Siesta Key, an affiliate of CMX Cinemas, has been around since the summer of 2016 when it attracted 300 people on its debut. The growth and enthusiasm of moviegoers soon inspired the staff to add enhancements such as high definition surround sound, 4k digital projection and zero gravity home reclining furniture.
In addition, CinéBistro Siesta Key added culinary events and hosts private gatherings and parties.
“We were given a lot of freedom from our parent company to bring forth creative ideas to enhance the experience of cinema to our guests,” said Nicole Hancock, events manager at CinéBistro Siesta Key.
Like many theaters across the country, CineBistro temporarily closed its doors in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but found its customers eager to return once they were able to safely reopen.
“We did not know what to expect when we reopened during the pandemic, nor did we know how it was going to look or what the movies were going to look like,” Hancock said. “Because we are in Florida, we found that not only were there people coming out, but they came out feeling comfortable and safe knowing that we have taken steps in safely reopening our doors by putting patron’s health and safety first with the CDC health guidelines we adopted."
According to CMXCinemas.com, the company is one of the largest movie theater chains in the United States, with 33 locations, 358 screens and over 2,000 employees.
“We are one of very few movie theater companies that are still building new theaters across the country,” Comess said. “We just opened up another CinéBistro in Naples in October 2021, which we are excited about.”
While guests can reserve a comfy oversized chair and dine while viewing a movie, many also just visit for the chef-crafted American Bistro cuisine, fine wines and signature cocktails.
“The nice thing about our property is that it is all about the experience,” Comess said. “You really do not have to come and go see a movie, we have a beautiful bar and lounge with a fleet of trained executive chefs that have curated a menu that has gone toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in Sarasota.”
The menu includes such items as tempura lobster, steak au poivre, pan seared salmon, Wagyu beef sliders, movie candy cheesecake and coffee drinks.
"Sarasota loves entertainment, and we have a supportive community that is a big art community, which helps us out a lot with the addition of having art patrons coming to CinéBistro to have a good time,” Hancock said.
CinéBistro Siesta Key
CinéBistro Siesta Key is in the Westfield Southgate Plaza at 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 1100, and has an entrance with a 1920s vibe.
Guests must arrive 30 minutes before showtime to enjoy in-theater service. Self-service concessions also are available. After 6 p.m., guests must be 21 and older, proper ID required. Guests ages 3-20 are welcome to shows starting 6 p.m. or earlier accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information about CinéBistro Siesta Key, the menu and featured showings, call 941-361-2456 or visit CMXCinemas.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.