Busy calendars loaded with holidays, celebrations, parties and reunions make summer and fall perfect times for gathering with family and friends. Making the most of those joyous occasions calls for a menu filled with variety to keep everyone coming back for more.
Few options say "variety" quite like this Epic Taco Party Feast from Ericka Sanchez, creator of "Nibbles and Feasts." Pay homage to Hispanic-style culinary and cultural traditions by loading your table with an array of family favorites like taquitos, tacos, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and more. Add in the wholesomeness of dairy like Cotija and Queso Fresco cheeses and cremas for a top-notch feast.
Elevating your dishes starts with these delicious options, but freestyling the menu is what truly makes it your own. Mix up proteins based on your loved ones' preferences from carne asada and carnitas to shredded chicken and meatless options. Sprinkle, drizzle and layer cheeses according to your own cravings then finish with a range of toppings for customized classics.
Creating a taco and taquito table in your own style doesn't just give your crowd what they crave; it also celebrates the people, culture and delicious dairy that goes into favorite foods while encouraging guests to connect through food and flavor.
These recipes were created by Ericka Sanchez of Nibbles and Feasts.
POTATO TAQUITOS
Makes: 12
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
3 large Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled
½ cup whole milk
1 teaspoon chicken or vegetable bouillon
1 cup vegetable oil
12 large corn tortillas, warmed
Toppings:
Iceberg lettuce, shredded
Crema Mexicana or Crema Agria
Queso Fresco, crumbled
Pico de Gallo or Salsa
Directions:
Combine potatoes and enough water to cover in a large saucepan over medium heat. Boil for 20 minutes or until fork tender. Drain.
Mash potatoes in the saucepan with a potato masher. Return to low heat, add milk and bouillon and stir until mixture thickens; approximately 5 minutes.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. While oil heats up, scoop 2 tablespoons potato mixture in each tortilla and roll. Use toothpicks to close if necessary.
Place taquitos 2-3 at a time in hot oil, using metal tongs turn frequently to fry evenly until golden; approximately 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate to absorb excess oil.
To serve: place 2-3 taquitos on a serving plate, top with lettuce, crema, queso fresco and pico de gallo (or salsa).
CARNE ASADA STREET TACOS
Makes: 12
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Marinating time: 8-12 hours
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
2 pounds skirt steak (or flank steak)
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
24 corn tortillas, street size (or 12 if you’re using single tortilla)
Toppings:
Queso Fresco, crumbled
Cotija Cheese, crumbled
Crema Mexicana
Pico de Gallo
Lime Juice
Salsa
Directions:
Place meat in a large freezer bag. Set aside.
Whisk together olive oil, lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Add mixture to bag with meat, seal and shake, pressing meat with fingers marinate evenly. Refrigerate overnight.
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add steak and cook 6-7 minutes on each side. Remove from heat and transfer to a large cutting board. Let cooked meat rest for 8-10 minutes. Chop into bite-sized pieces and keep warm.
Warm tortillas on a comal or skillet, add 2 tablespoons carne asada to 2 stacked tortillas (optional, you can also use 1 tortilla), arrange on a serving plate and repeat until all carne asada has been used. Keep warm.
Top tacos with Queso Fresco, Cotija, Crema, pico de gallo or salsa and a squeeze of lime. Serve.
CHICKEN STREET TACOS
Makes : 12
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
2 boneless/skinless chicken breasts, chop in bite size pieces
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup onion, sliced
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 Roma tomato, finely chopped
24 corn tortillas, street size (or 12 if using single tortilla)
Toppings:
Queso Fresco
Crema Mexicana
Pico de gallo
Lime juice
Salsa
Directions:
Place chicken in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet over low-medium heat, add onion and garlic, cook for 1 minute or until onion begins to soften. Add chicken and tomato, stir frequently until chicken is cooked through; approximately 15 minutes
Warm tortillas on a comal or skillet, add 2 tablespoons chicken filling to 2 stacked tortillas (optional, you can also use 1 tortilla), arrange on a serving plate and repeat until all filling has been used. Keep warm.
Top tacos with Queso Fresco and Crema, pico de gallo or salsa and a squeeze of lime. Serve.
CHIPOTLE CREMA
Makes: 1 ⅓ cup
Preparation time: 12 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup Crema Mexicana
2 (canned) chipotle peppers in adobo, seeds removed
1 garlic clove
1 tablespoon lime juice
Salt to taste
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Adjust salt if necessary.
Transfer to a jar and seal tightly. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
CARNITAS TOSTADAS
Makes: 6
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons garlic salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder
1.5 pounds boneless pork loin, cut in 2-inch pieces
2 oranges, halved
1 lime, halved
1 cup water
6 baked tostadas
1 ½ cups mashed avocado2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
3 radishes, sliced
½ cup red onion slices
Cilantro for garnish
Salt and pepper to taste
Pickled jalapeño and carrots for serving
Directions:
Combine garlic salt, cumin, oregano, sugar, paprika and chili powder in a small bowl.
On a working surface or cutting board, season pork loin pieces with half the seasoning mixture.
Place pieces of seasoned pork loin in a pressure cooker or an Instant Pot. Squeeze lemon juice and orange juice over pork loin pieces. Add the squeezed lemon halves, and 2 squeezed orange halves to the Instant Pot, add water and remaining season mix.
Press Pressure Cook button and set the time for 40 minutes on high pressure.
After pressure cooking for 40 minutes, allow for 30 minutes for natural pressure release. After 30 minutes of natural pressure release, you can release any remaining pressure by setting the knob to venting. Open Instant Pot and carefully remove pork loin pieces and place on a large plate to cool.
Shred pork loin pieces using two forks.
To serve: Spread ¼ cup avocado on each tostada, top with carnitas, tomato, onion, radishes and cilantro, season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pickled jalapeños on the side.
MEXICAN RICE
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
2 cups long-grain rice
7 cups water, divided
1 large Roma tomato (or 2 small)
¼ piece onion (approximately ⅓ cup. Do not chop)
1 garlic clove, peeled
2 tablespoons canola oil
½ teaspoon chicken flavor bouillon
cilantro springs for garnish
Directions:
In a medium bowl, soak rice in 3 cups water for 20 minutes.
While the rice soaks, grate tomato, onion and garlic clove into a large bowl.
Drain rice, discard water and set rice aside.
Heat remaining 4 cups of water. Do not boil.
In a large saute pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add rice and stir until the rice begins to brown. Immediately add grated tomato/onion/garlic mixture and stir. Saute, stirring constantly for 3 minutes, add hot water and bouillon, stir, cover and lower heat to medium low.
Cook for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve.
CARNE ASADA TACOS WITH STRAWBERRY PICO DE GALLO
Makes: 4
Preparation time: 4 hours (includes refrigeration time)
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
Carne Asada Tacos:
¼ cup olive oil
2 limes, juiced
3 garlic cloves, minced
salt and pepper to taste
1 pound flank steak
8 corn tortillas, warmed (16 tortillas if using 2 per taco)
Strawberry Pico de Gallo:
4 large strawberries, hulled and chopped
1 Roma tomato, chopped
¼ white onion, chopped
⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 large jalapeño, sliced
2 limes, juiced
salt and pepper to taste
Toppings:
Cotija Cheese, cubed
1 avocado, chopped into cubes
Limes for juicing
Directions:
Prepare the Steak: Whisk together oil, lime juice, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
Place steak in a plastic bag and pour in marinade; seal. Shake bag, making sure marinade coats meat completely. Refrigerate for 1-4 hours.
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak and cook for 6-8 minutes on each side. Remove the steak and place on a cutting board; let rest for 5-7 minutes.
Slice steak against the grain into strips using a sharp knife.
Prepare the Pico de Gallo: Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Assemble Tacos: Place 3-4 beef strips on a corn tortilla (or 2 tortillas if using 2 per taco), top with strawberry pico de gallo, Real California Cotija Cheese, avocado cubes, and a squeeze of lime juice. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Serve and enjoy!
CREAMY GUACAMOLE
Ingredients:
1 package (8 Ounces) cream cheese, softened
2 cups (16 Ounces) nonfat plain yogurt, drained
4 whole ripe medium avocados peeled, seeded and mashed
1 cup salsa verde (green chile salsa)
2-3 teaspoons lemon or lime juice
1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
In a food processor or a medium mixing bowl using an electric mixer, mix cream cheese and yogurt until smooth.
Add mashed avocados, salsa and 2 teaspoons juice to cream cheese mixture and combine well.
Season to taste with salt and additional lemon or lime juice.
Sources:realcaliforniamilk.com, nibblesandfeasts.com
