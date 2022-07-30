Setting up the feast

Top Row, Left to Right: Cheese taquitos, Salsa verde, Cotija Cheese (crumbled), Pico de gallo, Potato taquitos, Queso Fresco (crumbled), Crema, Tequila with chili salt (optional)

Middle Row, Left to Right: Carne asada tacos, Queso Fresco (crumbled ),Chicken street tacos,Chipotle Crema, Carnitas tacos with hard shells

Bottom Row, Left to Right: Cotija Cheese (crumbled), Crema, Mexican rice. Carne asada tacos, Guacamole

Busy calendars loaded with holidays, celebrations, parties and reunions make summer and fall perfect times for gathering with family and friends. Making the most of those joyous occasions calls for a menu filled with variety to keep everyone coming back for more.

Few options say "variety" quite like this Epic Taco Party Feast from Ericka Sanchez, creator of "Nibbles and Feasts." Pay homage to Hispanic-style culinary and cultural traditions by loading your table with an array of family favorites like taquitos, tacos, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and more. Add in the wholesomeness of dairy like Cotija and Queso Fresco cheeses and cremas for a top-notch feast.


