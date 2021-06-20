If you enjoy eating meals al fresco or making simply items you can tuck in a picnic basket, don't settle for boring sandwiches and chips.
Lighter, tasty fare is often the way to go as temperatures climb.
This Sabich recipe calls for a multitude of fresh flavors including pickled beets and onions and hard-boiled eggs plus a variety of veggies, hummus and ethnic seasonings. Or, if a quick and easy salad calls your name for an outdoor meal, this Tossed Bean Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette only requires bean salad, mixed greens and a handful of other ingredients.
For a fun dessert, whip up some Whoppie Pies which are easy to take anywhere.
TOSSED BEAN SALAD WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
1 can (15 ounces) 3 or 4 Bean Salad
2 tablespoons lemon juice or white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
coarsely ground black pepper, to taste
1 package (about 10 ounces) mixed salad greens with carrots
4 slices bacon (about ¼ cup), cooked crisp and crumbled (optional)
shaved Parmesan or Asiago cheese (optional)
Drain bean salad well; in small bowl, reserve ½ cup liquid.
To make dressing: Whisk reserved bean liquid and lemon juice then whisk in oil. Add pepper, to taste.
Place salad greens in bowl. Add bean salad and bacon. Add dressing, as desired. Toss gently to coat. Arrange on platter; top with shaved cheese, if desired.
Variation: Top salad with sliced grilled chicken then top with cheese.
Source: Seneca Foods
SABICH
Prep time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
1 jar (16 ounces) pickled beets and onions
1 medium eggplant
2 teaspoons salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1 cup vegetable oil
4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
pepper, to taste
1 ½ teaspoons za'atar, plus additional for serving, divided (optional)
½ teaspoon sumac, plus additional for serving, divided (optional)
1 cucumber, diced
3 Roma tomatoes, diced
⅓ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
½ lemon, juice only
4 whole-grain pita breads with pockets
½ cup hummus
2 cups shredded red cabbage
1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced
¼ cup pickled mango sauce (optional)
¼ cup tahini
Drain beets and onions; set aside.
Wash eggplant. Slice into ⅜-inch-thick pieces. Place slices on cooling rack. Add 2 teaspoons salt to slices to draw out extra moisture. Let sit 10 minutes. Pat extra moisture off.
In large 14-inch skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Once oil is hot, place eggplant slices in oil; fry until browned, about 3 minutes per side, in batches of four pieces. Place on paper towel-lined plate to absorb additional oil.
Season hard-boiled egg slices with salt and pepper, to taste. Season with ½ teaspoon za'atar and sumac, if desired. Set aside.
To make salad: In medium bowl, combine cucumber, tomatoes, parsley, lemon juice and remaining za'atar. Set aside.
Gently slice one end of each pita and open pocket. In microwave on high, heat pitas 10 seconds. Place equal amounts fried eggplant in each pita. Spread 2 tablespoons hummus in each pita. Gently layer one-fourth of egg slices, beets and onions, cabbage, Israeli salad and green peppers in each pita.
Drizzle each sabich with about 1 tablespoon amba sauce, if desired, and 1 tablespoon tahini. Season with additional salt and pepper or sumac and za'atar, if desired.
Recipe courtesy of eazypeazymealz.com
Source: Seneca Foods
WHOOPIE PIES
1 box spice cake mix
1 ½ cups apple butter
½ cup canola oil
2 eggs
8 ounces cream cheese
4 tablespoons butter
3 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Heat oven to 350 F.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
In large bowl, whisk spice cake mix, apple butter, oil and eggs.
With ice cream scoop or large tablespoon, spoon batter into rounded heaps, about 2-3 inches in diameter, onto parchment paper. Space spooned batter 2 inches apart.
Bake 14 minutes. Let cool.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and powdered sugar until smooth. Add milk and vanilla; beat until blended.
Frost flat sides of pie halves and place halves together.
Refrigerate and store in sealed container.
Source: Culinary.net.
