It’s easy to see the fruits of SWFL Produce’s labors — both literally and figuratively — as they use their co-op style agricultural farm to support local businesses while providing fresh produce and goods to the community.
SWFL Produce, located in Punta Gorda, is currently the largest operating CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) project in SouthWest Florida, serving areas from Sarasota to Naples.
“A hundred years ago people only ate food that was sourced locally and we aim to bring that back to our community,” says farm manager Steve Ceracche, who educates consumers about the importance of eating locally-sourced food.
Many farmers don’t have the time while running their farms to sell their goods at farmers market booths — and that’s where SWFL Produce comes in.
While visiting the farm off of Bermont Road, farm co-owner Elizabeth Coquillard’s phone was pinging with texts and calls — all from local farmers asking her if she could move an abundance of product for them. One sent a picture of their fresh spring mix, asking how much she could take. “All of it”, she responded.
Coquillard, a SouthWest Floridian native, has manned farmers market stands since she was five years old helping her grandmother and is now on her 20th season.
“I knew of all these farms from working with them while I was growing up. They would always have a surplus of produce that wasn’t able to be sold at the weekly farmer’s market and I just thought, how can I move more of their product for them?”
Coquillard, along with her husband Derek, founded SWFL Produce in 2014. They started their operation out of their garage where they would stage produce they’d acquire from local farms and meet up with customers in local parks or library parking lots.
PICK-UP LOCATIONS
A few years later they adopted the idea of pick-up locations which are still used today. Shortly after, they followed suit to compete with Amazon and started offering home delivery service to Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.
“That’s when things really skyrocketed for us. People still come to the farmer’s markets but the majority of our service is deliveries,” Coquillard said.
Their home deliveries further increased with the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020. “We were making around 200 home deliveries and COVID hit and at its peak we were making 1,000 home deliveries every week.”
With word of mouth spreading quickly about their business, the Coquillards invested in their own farm where they grow produce in four 9,000 sq.ft. shade cloth greenhouses that allows them to keep bugs at bay without the use of chemicals. They also grow most of their produce hydroponically which reduces their water usages up to 90%.
“It keeps the fertilizer contained within the intended environment and is more efficient with less chemicals. We try to be 100% chemical free as much as possible,” Coquillard explained.
Additionally, their vertical growing systems allow them to produce 5-10 acres of food from just 1 acre of land. “Using less space means cleaner food and has less of an impact on the environment.”
Coquillard said they are able to pay their workers a living wage because of their smaller environmental footprint. They have eight full-time employees to help run day-to-day operations.
BUSIEST MONTHS
While most of their planting takes place in November, their busiest months are March and April when snowbirds are in Florida.
“Those two months are our biggest months for sales, both for deliveries and at the farmers markets,” Ceracche said. They are currently at eight different farmer’s markets every week.
FRESH AND NUTRITIOUS
Initially, SWFL Produce marketed themselves to local families who desired to eat more nutritiously. However, their approach evolved as they noticed that many of their buyers were older.
“What really surprised me was the amount of older people who regularly buy from us because of their dissatisfaction with grocery store produce," Ceracche said. "They tell us that our produce is reminiscent of what they remember growing up eating.”
Because they serve a smaller consumer base, he said they are able to acquire higher quality produce than a grocery store that needs to order in much larger quantities.
Shipping produce locally also has other advantages over grocery store chains, such as the ability to pick when ripe and ship right away.
“Our delivery trucks come once a week on Fridays and we pack and send it out that same day so everything stays fresh and nothing goes to waste” said Coquillard.
Ceracche added that many stores prolong the shelf-life of produce by using waxes and ripening inhibitor sprays in order to keep it around longer to sell to consumers before it needs to be discarded.
“What we are finding is that people are so used to subpar produce that they don’t know what real fresh fruits and vegetables are supposed to taste like," he said. "Someone who says they don’t like tomatoes, a lot of times, just never had a really good, fresh tomato.”
SPECIALTY ITEMS
Another part of SWFL Produce’s appeal is their ability to procure specialty items that usually are hard to find in a grocery store such as Pomelos; a grapefruit and orange hybrid variety. “What we’ve created is a niche market. We have to mix it up and keep up with the demand," Coquillard said.
The company's dedication to supporting the local community doesn't stop with agricultural produce farms. They’ve also teamed up with local community members who offer freshly made yogurt, jams, pickles, baked goods, honey, local beef cuts and more.
“We love to support local community members such as stay-at-home moms who are making money on the side with their own little businesses," .Coquillard said. "They become friends of ours along the way as we get them on board to become part of the CSA and we sell their goods for them. It really helps them because it’s supplemental income in order to feed their families.”
ENCOURAGING HEALTHY EATING
Coquillard uses her Facebook group following of close to 20,000 active local members to market her fresh produce and community goods and to encourage them to try something new.
The mother of three is concerned about the rise in childhood obesity and diabetes. She shares recipes along with other tips and tricks for her Facebook followers on ways to encourage healthy eating for families and children.
“We offer a kids pack that has various fruits that kids enjoy for their school lunches like grapes, tangerines, bananas and apples,” Coquillard said. “We really try to make it easy for them to eat healthy.”
SWFL produce also accepts Electronic Benefits Transfer and provides discounts to those with EBT reliance to encourage them to buy local nutritious food.
“When someone comes up to us and tells us how they lost weight or were able to get off their diabetes medicine because of our impact on them — that is the absolute best story we get to hear,” Coquillard said.
She has also designed prepackaged produce boxes as a health conscious convenience option and for ease in ordering.
“It’s hard for some of them to sit down and have a meal together. They are busy — but if they have it in their fridge they are more likely to use it,” Coquillard said. “We put boxes together with that in mind and for convenience. Right now, we offer a hibachi box that would have all the vegetables you would need for a hibachi meal.”
They’ve also put together taco boxes for a taco night which includes not only their produce but fresh locally sourced ground beef and a taco seasoning packet made by a fellow community member.
“We like to present the challenge to our community,” Ceracche said. “ To order a box and push themselves to cook and have a sit-down meal with their family three times a week.”
DEAL OF THE WEEK
One of the most popular prepackaged box ordered is their ‘Deal of the Week’ which includes a box of vegetables, a box of fruits and a freebie such as dried garlic, homemade jam and fresh lemonade to name a few.
The freebie acts as a way to promote other local businesses by allowing their customer base to sample their products. The local small businesses they partner with for their Deal of the Week’s don’t always pertain to the food industry. They have been known to include discount coupons for custom cabinetry and bounce house rentals too.
WELCOMED COLLABORATIONS
Anna Richeimer of Pies and Things started out selling a pie or two to friends and family until she teamed up with the Coquillards' CSA.
“The customers loved her pies and she sold so many of them that she is now opening up her own store front,” Coquillard said.
Richeimer, originally from Ohio, moved to southwest Cape Coral with her family. In 2018, she started solely purchasing her produce from SWFL Produce.
“One day, when I picked up my produce from them, I brought a piece of Banana Bread that I had made and told Derek: ‘I made this with your bananas’. Another week, I did the same thing with a pie that I had made. After that, Elizabeth reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in offering my 6-inch pies as part of their deal of the week. So I made 50 6-inch pies and they sold out immediately.”
Richeimer’s homemade baking skills were so well received that she collaborated with them on several other deal of the week packages that included other baked goods like pound cakes and pineapple upside down cakes.
“At one point I was taking 50-100 orders of my cakes and pies and that’s when business really started taking off.”
As a result of her success in working with them, she has grown in her own customer base so much that she is actively pursuing a store front.
“I still order my produce from them — for myself personally as well as my business. I’m now baking everyday, filling about 40-60 orders a month for my own clientele. A solid 40% of my customers have been returning customers that originated from working with SWFL Produce.”
NEXT STEP
“Our whole goal is to get anyone who is interested in supporting local farms to buy from us,” Ceracche said, “and to put out there ‘what do you need?’ If we don’t grow it, we’ll find it.”
The next step is to partner with local restaurants to offer higher quality produce for their menu items.
“The end game is to be successful — to really move a lot of product and get our community healthier and change the way they buy and what they eat in a positive way.” Ceracche said, adding that within the next 10 years, they aspire to distribute produce throughout the entire state of Florida.
“I never feel like I’m at work,” Coquillard said. “We are proud of what we do.”
